Human Rights Watch calls on Turkish parliament not to expel opposition MP Gergerliolu

Any decision by the Turkish parliament to use the wrongful conviction of opposition MP Mer Faruk Gergerliolus for a social media post as a pretext to strip him of his parliamentary seat and imprison him would aggravate the grave violation of his right to liberty expression and violate the voters’ right to freedom of expression. choose their representatives, Human Rights Watch said in a statement today.

The statement comes a day before a court ruling is read to parliament which will strip Gergerliolu of his membership in the legislature.

Gergerliolu is a prominent human rights activist and member of parliament since 2018 of the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), a left-wing party with majority Kurdish support. One of the most vocal critics of the appalling human rights record of President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ government, Gergerliolu was convicted in February 2018 of disseminating terrorist propaganda based on a 2016 publication on social networks that did not advocate violence.

Any move to strip Faruk Gergerliolu of his parliamentary seat as a prelude to his imprisonment would sound like retaliation from the Erdogan government for its courageous and vocal stand on behalf of thousands of victims of human rights violations, said Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central. Asia Director at Human Rights Watch. Gergerliolus’s conviction is a blatant violation of his right to free speech and using it as a pretext to expel him from parliament would show a deep contempt for democratic standards and the right to political association.

On August 20, 2016, Gergerliolu tweeted and commented on a press article briefly reporting that the leadership of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), an armed secessionist group listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the European Union and the United States , called on the Turkish state to take a step towards peace. The report also provided a long response to the PKK’s appeal by Blent Arn, then speaker of parliament and former deputy prime minister.

Gergerliolu said, this [the PKKs] The appeal should be properly considered, there is no end to the question, they say yes if calan is involved, arguing that jailed PKK leader Abdullah Calan should be involved in a renewed peace process to end the decades-long armed conflict between the Turks. the state and the PKK. Gergerliolu was convicted for this tweet sharing the press article and accompanying photo of PKK fighters. But no one from the news site that published the article has been prosecuted, and the news article itself with the photograph is still available online and has never been the subject of a decision to justice blocking it or demanding its deletion.

The Gergerliolus 2016 tweet clearly falls within the boundaries of protected speech and there is no reason to argue that it might be necessary or proportionate to prosecute it for comments expressing opinion and not inciting violence. , Human Rights Watch said. His prosecution and conviction constitute a serious violation of his rights to freedom of opinion and expression and takes place against the background of widespread and systematic violations of freedom of expression by the Turkish government which escalated after the attempt. coup in 2016.

Prior to being elected to parliament in the 2018 general election, Gergerliolu was well known for his many years of involvement in human rights activism alongside his professional work as a doctor. After being arbitrarily dismissed by emergency decree from his work in the public health sector, he briefly served in a private hospital and continued his human rights work.

After entering parliament, Gergerliolu made human rights his main focus and was the voice of tens of thousands of people arbitrarily dismissed and imprisoned following a coup attempt in 2016.

At a time when few parliamentarians or activists have defended the rights of those unfairly targeted for their links with the Fethullah Glen movement, which Turkey considers a terrorist organization responsible for the attempted coup, Gergerliolu n he has not shied away from a principled and impartial stand in defense of their rights, Human Rights Watch said. He has made a huge contribution by telling the stories of ordinary people facing deep injustice and standing up for them in their struggle for dignity and recognition regardless of their political and social affiliations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has been targeting followers of the Glen movement, a faith group inspired by Turkish cleric Fethullah Glen, since corruption investigations on December 17-25, 2013, which involved then-Prime Minister Erdoan, members of his family and his inner circle.

Rejecting the investigations as a glenist coup and a conspiracy against his government, Erdoan identified the movement as a terrorist organization and began targeting its members. He stepped up the crackdown on the movement following the July 15, 2016 coup attempt which he accused of Glen’s genius. The crackdown also targeted political opponents of the government, Kurdish activists and human rights defenders, among others. Glen and the movement firmly deny any involvement in the failed coup or any terrorist activity.

In recent weeks, Gergerliolu has raised the issue of regularly reported strip searches of women in detention as a cruel and degrading practice. His work to highlight the issue received wide coverage in Turkish media, but met with full or partial denials from prison authorities and ruling party parliamentarians.

Gergerliolu’s deeply flawed conviction for a social media post should not become the pretext for expelling him from parliament and putting him in jail, Williamson said. A Constitutional Court ruling is pending on his case and in the meantime the government would do better to seriously address the human rights concerns raised by Gergerliolu and let him continue his legitimate parliamentary work as an MP. elected.

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!

Related