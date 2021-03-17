No, Trumps’ signature will not appear on the new dunning checks; Bidens either





If you are eligible for a federal stimulus payment and are not ready to receive it by direct deposit, you will be paid by check.

A widely shared post on Instagram claims the check will have been signed by Donald J. Trump, who hasn’t been president for nearly two months.

“So the signing of Donald J. Trumps is on the new stimulus checks. It’s getting super weird now. The apology from the Biden administration, I just wanted to get the checks out,” the post said.

It’s wrong.

Trumps’ name was printed on the note line of $ 1,200 checks sent out in April 2020 as part of a $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the first time that a president’s name appeared on Internal Revenue Service checks, which are officially signed by a Treasury Department official to ensure government payments are non-partisan, and because a president is not an authorized signing officer for money sent from the US Treasury. .

On March 9, two days before President Joe Biden signed the new $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Bidens’ name would appear. not on that plan’s $ 1,400 stimulus checks.

“We are doing everything in our power to speed up payments and not delay them, which is why the names of the presidents will not appear on the note line of this round of stimulus checks,” Psaki said, asked by a reporter if Biden wanted his name on the checks.

The Treasury Department confirmed to us that neither the name nor the signature of Trump or Bidens would appear on the checks, but did not give us the name and title of the official who will sign them, claiming it would be an “official career of the Public Finance Bureau. A service. “

We evaluate the message False.

