LGBT + Turkeys suffer brutal attacks during Erdogan’s reign | Europe | News and events from the continent | DW

Politics

LGBT + Turkeys suffer brutal attacks during Erdogan's reign

2 hours ago

When Miras Gnes’s body was found a few days ago, his face was disfigured beyond recognition. The preliminary autopsy report revealed that she was beaten to death with a hard object. Investigators are trying to find out who was behind the attack on Gnes, a trans woman from Izmir who was reported missing in February.

Just days before Gennes’ body was discovered, 18-year-old Emre B. allegedly assaulted a trans woman with acid on March 9 in Istanbul’s Beyoglu district. She suffered burns all over her body and lost much of her sight. A week before this attack, also in Istanbul, Harun S. was charged with sexual assault after allegedly following a transgender woman, Asel, to his front door, where he sexually assaulted her under threat of a firearm. “I thought it was a woman. But he turned out to be a man,” he is said to have said while in detention before being released.

Murders of LGBT + people: an underestimated problem

These three recent violent attacks spread in the Turkish press and received a lot of attention from the Turkish public. Attacks on trans people are not uncommon, according to a study by Pink Life, a Turkish transgender association. The study lists 54 transgender people killed in Turkey since 2008, but Pink Life estimates that with the number of unreported cases, the total is significantly higher.

Efruz, woman with long hair, looks into the camera

Pink life activist Efruz Kaya

“Suspicious deaths and suicide attempts, as well as unreported deaths, are not included in the statistics,” says Yildiz Tar of the LGBT + organization Kaos GL.

Attacks on transgender people should not be viewed as isolated incidents, but as a social issue, he told DW. “Hate crimes are the result of a very long history of discrimination. Such attacks are made possible in the first place by a system of inequality.”

Sentenced to some sort of social death

The police had refused to deal with the case of Asya, a trans woman who approached the police after being threatened and beaten. Three days later, she was attacked with acid, according to Pink Life activist Efruz Kaya. “The male-dominated justice system doesn’t care about us. There is no trust in the judiciary,” the activist told DW.

Transgender people face a wide variety of discrimination in daily life in Turkey, she said, adding that they are often denied the most basic rights, including work, housing, health, l education and that it is considered legitimate. “They were already condemned to social death,” she argued.

Levent Piskin

Politicians are responsible for homophobic environment in Turkey, says Levent Piskin

‘Policy of impunity’

Under Article 10 of Turkey’s constitution, police officers are required to treat everyone equally, Levent Piskin told DW. Instead, they don’t protect LGBT + people, but encourage homophobia and transphobia, the lawyer said. Access to the justice system is difficult when it comes to hate crimes against transgender people, the lawyer added. “Far from being objective, vague concepts like morality and honor are used to justify a policy of impunity.”

The Turkish government uses increasingly harsh rhetoric towards the LGBT + community. Since the beginning of January, regular raids or arbitrary arrests of students have taken place in Istanbul to protest against the appointment of pro-government professor Melih Bulu as president of the city’s prestigious Bogazici University.

Targeted LGBT +

In particular, Istanbul police and justice have targeted LGBT + people, activists say. The students had held an art exhibit on campus, where a photo showed the Kaaba a sacred shrine of Islam side by side with a rainbow flag, a symbol of the LGBT + scene. Istanbul prosecutor’s office opened an investigation and four students were arrested, two of them later, while government politicians made transphobic remarks, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who flatly denied the existence of transgender people.

“We will carry our young people into the future, not as LGBT youth, but as young people who existed in our nation’s glorious past,” Erdogan said. Its communications chief, Fahrettin Altun, also made derogatory remarks, saying that “concepts like freedom and tolerance should never be exploited for propaganda against homosexuality.” Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu wrote on Twitter about the arrests of “four LGBT deviants”.

Yildiz Tar, the man gestures with a pen

Yildiz Tar coordinates the media and communication program of KAOS GL

Even before the student protests, LGBT groups criticized the government’s homophobic and transphobic attitude. The ban on the 2015 Gay Pride march in Istanbul was a turning point for the community. The annual parade has not taken place since.

Above all, lawyer Levent Piskin said politicians were responsible for the homophobic and transphobic climate in Turkey. Public institutions, lawmakers and politicians have initiated a discourse clearly directed against LGBT + people, he said, adding that “the state has moved from a policy of denial to a policy of hate.”

“We get a lot of support”

Transgender people are used as scapegoats in difficult times, warned Pink Life activist Kaya. The government is not doing a good job politically or economically, she added. “In such crisis situations, right-wing governments in particular immediately identify an enemy, demonize him and incite their constituents against them.”

Despite the tense political climate, however, she remains optimistic. “We organize ourselves better, we get a lot of support today, we don’t feel as alone as before.”

  • Cover Time magazine with Elliot Page

    Transgender star Elliot Page featured in Time magazine

    First in-depth interview with Elliot Page

    Last December, the Oscar-nominated “Juno” star introduced himself as a transgender man, revealing his new name and pronouns in a letter to fans posted to social media. In his first in-depth interview since his release, the “Umbrella Academy” actor told Time magazine he wanted to use his “privilege and platform” to help other trans people.

  • Laverne Cox poses for photographers at the Television Academy.

    Transgender star Elliot Page featured in Time magazine

    Laverne Cox

    As Elliot Page pointed out in his release letter, “Discrimination against trans people is rife.” Just before Page made her announcement, Laverne Cox, another prominent transgender activist, detailed on Instagram a recent transphobic attack in Los Angeles. The “Orange is the New Black” star is the first openly transgender woman to be nominated for an Emmy for Comedy.

  • Caitlyn Jenner on the cover of Vanity Fair with the caption 'Call me Caitlyn'

    Transgender star Elliot Page featured in Time magazine

    Caitlyn jenner

    Retired US Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner is one of the most famous people to ever make a public transition. She revealed her new name and gender on the cover of “Vanity Fair” in 2015, posing for famous photographer Annie Leibovitz. The TV personality’s announcement paved the way for new conversations about transition and trans rights.

  • Chaz Bono, bearded and laughing in a blue sweatshirt.

    Transgender star Elliot Page featured in Time magazine

    Chaz bono

    Common advice when referring to trans people: Avoid using their birth name, because “mortally naming” the person is wrong and rejects the expression of their identity. The son of singers Sonny Bono and Cher, Chaz Bono, passed from female to male from 2008 to 2010. A documentary on Bono’s experience, “Becoming Chaz” was released in 2011.

  • Jazz Jennings in a revealing purple dress, poses for photographers at the Paley Center for Media

    Transgender star Elliot Page featured in Time magazine

    Jazz Jennings

    The activist, YouTube and TV star’s shows focus on his experiences as a young transgender. Born in 2000, Jazz Jennings was diagnosed with gender dysphoria at the age of five, making her one of the youngest publicly documented people to be identified as transgender. A year later, she began appearing on television with her family to talk about the challenges of her identity.

  • Andreja Pejic looking over his shoulder at the camera. She has long brown hair, dark eye shadow, and wears a colorful top.

    Transgender star Elliot Page featured in Time magazine

    Andreja pejic

    Bosnian-Australian model Andreja Pejic became a trans woman in 2013. She was the first transgender woman to appear on the cover of GQ magazine. She also made her acting debut in the 2018 crime thriller “The Girl in the Spider’s Web”.

  • Chelsea Manning wears stylish glasses and purple lipstick.

    Transgender star Elliot Page featured in Time magazine

    Chelsea manning

    Originally in the spotlight for leaking classified information on WikiLeaks, the former military intelligence analyst was jailed for several years. The day after his conviction in 2013, Chelsea Manning’s lawyer announced his gender and new name. She was released after Barack Obama commuted her sentence from 35 years; Manning has remained a public figure through his speeches.

  • The Wachowski sisters. Lana (right) completed her transition in 2010. This photo is from 2012, before Lilly Wachowski also became a transgender woman.

    Transgender star Elliot Page featured in Time magazine

    The Wachowski sisters

    The Wachowskis are best known as the creators of the “Matrix” films. Lana (right) completed her transition in 2010. This photo is from 2012, before Lilly Wachowski also became a transgender woman. They have since co-directed “Sense8”, a Netflix sci-fi series that explores issues of identity, sexuality, gender and politics.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier




