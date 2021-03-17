PM Modi to meet CMs via Covid-19 today: everything you need to know





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to hold a meeting with key ministers from all states and EU territories on Wednesday as alarm grows over the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in India. Here’s everything you need to know about the meeting and the pandemic situation: The situation is particularly alarming in Maharashtra, which is entering its second wave as the Center urged the state to step up its containment efforts. Modi is expected to raise the question of which states the virus appears to be re-establishing itself and likely emphasizes the need to speed up vaccinations. A detailed directive has been issued to states such as Maharashtra to curb the cycle of transmission and step up disease surveillance through effective testing and tracing to identify cases. States reporting an outbreak were urged to rapidly expand their immunization coverage and deal with the vaccine reluctance of the target group. Read also | 38,000 people receive vaccines against covid-19 in the capital; Experts call for more inoculations Infection trends in at least eight states show they are in a new wave of infections. With the exception of Kerala, Odisha and Bihar, almost all regions are showing an increase in their epidemic, according to the Covid-19 metrics tracker from the University of Michigans in India. From a low of around 11,000 cases per day in the second week of February across India, there are now around 23,500 per day on average (over the past seven days). The trends threaten to quickly erode India’s advantage of starting its immunization program when the epidemic was largely under control. On Monday, the Union government dispatched a three-member team of experts to Haridwar, Uttarakhand, to review medical care and public health arrangements for the Kumbh Mela starting April 1. Experts have said the lack of restrictions on the number of people who can gather for a dip in the river threatens to turn the religious event into a Covid-19 super-spreader. The resurgence brings attention back to coronavirus vaccinations, which have averaged around 1.4 million doses over the past week. The country aims to deliver 300 million doses by the end of July, including just over 33 million since January 16.

