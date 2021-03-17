Lisa Murkowski censored by Republicans in Alaska for voting to condemn Trump | Alaska





The Alaska Republican Party has censored Senator Lisa Murkowski for voting to convict Donald Trump in his impeachment trial and now does not want her to identify herself as a GOP candidate in the next election, a member of the party state central committee.

The party does not want Lisa Murkowski to be a Republican candidate, said Tuckerman Babcock, the outgoing president of the state party.

The vote to censor Murkowski was 53-17 at a meeting in Anchorage on Saturday, he said. The decision was not publicly announced by the party.

It went beyond censorship, which was strong, Babcock said. But he also ordered party officials to recruit an opponent in the election and, to the extent legally permitted, bar Lisa Murkowski from running as a Republican in any election, he said.

This is a watershed moment for Republican politics in Alaska. Murkowski has been a member of the United States Senate since 2002, when her father, Frank Murkowski, selected her to complete his unfinished term in the Senate after being elected governor. A Murkowski has represented Alaska in the Senate since 1981.

Hannah Ray, a spokeswoman for Murkowski, said the senator would not be available to speak to a reporter on Tuesday. However, during an interview with reporters last month in Juneau, Murkowski spoke of possible state party censorship.

They can make that statement. But I will make the declaration, once again, that my obligation is to support the constitution that I have pledged to uphold, and I will, even if it means that I must oppose the leadership of my State Party, a she declared.

A message left with Glenn Clary, the current chairman of the Alaska Republican Party, was not returned.

The censorship resolution also blamed Murkowski for supporting Deb Haaland as Home Secretary, claiming Haaland was an open opponent of resource development on public lands, which the party considers important for the economy of Alaska. Haaland was recently confirmed to the post. Another senator from Alaska, Republican Dan Sullivan, also voted to confirm Haaland.

The resolution also cited the Mourkowskis’ opposition to placing limits on abortion, voting against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, voicing her opposition to the appointment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and she speaking critically of Trump and demanding his resignation following the riot on Capitol Hill. .

He also ordered the party leadership to recruit a candidate to run in the Alaskan primaries in 2022, when Murkowski is re-elected. She did not indicate whether she would seek another warrant.

Alaska voters, through an initiative, have removed the party primaries and instituted a tiered choice system for general elections, which will affect races for years to come. All candidates, regardless of party affiliation, will run for the primary, and the top four voters will stand in the general election.

The system is seen by many as an advantage for Murkowski, who faced tough primaries, especially in 2010, when she lost the Republican primary to Tea Party favorite Joe Miller to come back and win the general election as a registered candidate. .

The new primary voting system has left the state party wondering how to move forward, Babcock said.

The committee decided they needed to speak up early in order to encourage a candidate to come forward, Babcock said.

Babcock said he was not a member of the party leadership and could not talk about how the party will recruit a candidate, but said he would wait to see who Trump might approve in the race and see if this person is a viable candidate.

Trump has said he will campaign against Murkowski in Alaska.

Possible names that have been put forward as candidates are Miller, Governor Mike Dunleavy and former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, who was the Republican running mate in 2008.

