Coronavirus Lockdown in India Live: Lockdown in Maharashtra Live News, 2021 COVID-19 Lockdown in India, Coronavirus Case in India Live Updates, Delhi Coronavirus Lockdown Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a crucial meeting with chief ministers to discuss the coronavirus situation. (Photo PTI)

Coronavirus Lockdown 2021 in India Live Updates: From Bhopal to Surat, from Pune to Hyderabad, Covid lockdowns, nighttime curfews and other restrictions have returned to cities in India due to what all health experts feared from the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The Center says the second wave of Covid-19 infections is particularly seen in Maharashtra. However, Maharashtra State Watch Office Dr Pradip Awate told the Indian Express on March 16 that it is in fact true that the entire nation is experiencing the second wave. As local authorities in various states enforce strict measures, all eyes will be on the key meeting which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. During the virtual discussion with all the chief ministers, the PM is supposed to take stock of the situation in terms of new infections and the state of the vaccination campaign.

Maharashtra reported more than 15,000 cases per day in March. The state capital, Mumbai, is already in the danger zone with more than 1,000 new infections recorded daily. Pune has also seen the surge. Nagpur became the first city to impose a total foreclosure in 2021. The fact remains that while the opening of economic activities may have helped businesses cover the losses of 2020, the reality on the ground is that the absence of mask discipline and no social distancing have put people in the danger zone of high infection groups. Besides local factors, the new cases of blood clotting due to the AstraZeneca vaccine can also be discussed at the meeting between the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers.

