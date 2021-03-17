First ‘virtual meeting’ between Biden and Chinas Xi could be April climate summit | Voice of America

WASHINGTON – The first virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping could take place as early as April 22, as Biden hosts the World Leaders’ Climate Summit in Washington on Earth Day.

The event aims to bring together world leaders to discuss climate change, which Biden described as a critical part of U.S. foreign and national security policy.

On Tuesday, a senior US administration official described the approach we are going to cooperate with China, where we have an interest in doing so.

U.S. officials have said China, the world’s largest carbon emitter, needs to step up its carbon neutrality ambitions. China contributes 30% of global emissions and has announced its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. The United States is second in the world, contributing around 15% of global emissions and has announced a target to achieve net zero emissions no later than 2050..

United States: China must step up its carbon neutrality ambitions Significant Chinese action needed to stem climate change, says US

The first high-level face-to-face meeting between senior U.S. and Chinese officials is scheduled for Thursday in Anchorage, Alaska, where U.S. Secretary of State AntonyBlinken and White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan meet with Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Minister and Chief Diplomat YangJiechi.

Having the top US diplomat and the national security adviser together in talks with their Chinese counterparts sends a clear message that this administration is unified and coordinated when it comes to Chinese policy, the senior official said. administration on a conference call, adding that the United States has had the past of trying to play favorites in an administration.

The Alaska meeting is a one-off meeting and not the resumption of a particular dialogue mechanism, nor will there be a joint statement, the official added.

Tensions between the United States and China are at their worst in decades due to clashes over trade policy, 5G technology, human rights and regional security.

U.S. officials have said Washington will raise issues with China, including Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Chinese economic coercion from our allies and partners, and China’s increasingly aggressive activities in the Taiwan Strait.

Concerns over North Korea’s continued nuclear and missile programs are on the agenda as the head of the U.S. Army’s Northern Command, Air Force General GlenVanHerck, has warned on Tuesday that North Korea may start testing an improved design of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in the near future. .

According to recent estimates, North Korea has between 15 and 60 nuclear warheads. It also has an increasingly diverse range of ballistic missiles, some of which can reach anywhere in the continental United States.

As Biden Mulls in North Korea, urgent arms control approach The United States has long demanded the complete denuclearization of North Korea, even as a wide range of Korean observers have agreed that this would likely never happen.

The Biden administration is expected to unveil its review of North Korea’s policy in the coming weeks, after Blinkenand’s Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin wraps up his first overseas tour of Asia.

US officials are exploring the possibility of working with China on the issue of North Korea’s denuclearization.

Throughout this review process, we will act and continue to work with our Japanese and South Korean allies to solicit feedback and explore new approaches. We have listened carefully to their ideas, including in a trilateral consultation, State Department deputy spokeswoman JalinaPorter told VOA this week.

She added that the comprehensive inter-agency review will include the assessment of all options to deal with the growing threats posed by North Korea to its neighbors and the international community.

Biden described North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a “thug,” saying a meeting would only take place “on condition that Kim agrees to reduce his nuclear capacity.” Blinkenhas mentioned more sanctions in Washington’s approaches to Pyongyang.

In a statement released this week, the sister of the North Korean leader, KimYoJong, warned the Biden administration against “causing a stench” if it wants peace. from the Head of State and the Pentagon arrive in Seoul for talks.

It’s no surprise that North Korea has shown no interest in nuclear negotiations, Robert Manning, senior member of the Washington-based Atlantic Council, told VOA. He added that Kim Jong Un is mired in his deepest domestic crisis, including devastating flooding as well as the coronavirus pandemic that led the country to seal its borders more than a year ago.

Victor Cha, analyst at the Washington-based think tank, Center for Strategic and International Studies, told reporters during a press call that he believed Blinken will reestablish the process of regular trilateral meetings and trilateral cooperation between the three major allies in Asia to deal with continuing threats from North Korea.

Other analysts, including Drew Thompson, a former U.S. defense official and now a senior researcher at the LeeKuanYew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, have said the timing seems particularly ill-suited to resume the Six-Party Talks.

North Korea has not responded to overtures, is not serious about denuclearization or even returning to its 2005 pledge to abandon its programs, so unless the other five parties are unified in their commitment that North Korea will abandon its programs, it is unlikely to do anything with them. progress.