Turkey’s commitment to human rights, seeking to improve Western relations and national image, under review – World Peace Organization

In early March, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a human rights action plan, which would help put Turkey on the path to improving the rule of law and declining national democracy. these last years. The plan would also improve Turkey’s relations with Western powers, which accused it of cracking down on journalists, opposition parties and supporters of democracy. Despite the Erdogans’ intentions, the plan will not be so easy to implement given the existing sanctions against Turkey and the skepticism of some Western countries in its implementation of the plan.

According to Erdogan, this plan is not a wish list. We will do everything to substantiate this plan, however, there was no mention of a specific timeline. According to Balkan Insight, other key proposals for the plan include protecting journalists, reforming the judiciary and improving free speech, all of which are steps leading to the establishment of a new constitution. While this plan looks promising on paper, in practice some experts are unimpressed and see it as Erdogan’s strategic planning. Experts note that the plan aims to reduce pressure from the EU and the United States, attract more investment and stabilize the country after years of turmoil in domestic and international politics. The EU and the US questioned Turkey’s actions on human rights, freedom of expression and imposed sanctions on the country.

In addition, Emma Sinclair-Webb, Human Rights Watch (HRW) director for Turkey, said the plan excludes arbitrary detentions, prosecutions and convictions without evidence in Turkey, according to Reuters. While the plan may appear to have welcomed intentions and goals, the Erdogans plan alone has key flaws that many will want to see corrected and implemented before they lift sanctions or start working on new deals.

The next steps taken by Erdogan will be crucial to ensure the success and longevity of the proposed plan. The successful implementation and deployment of this plan would better position the country in the human rights context, signal a change to Western powers that have been skeptical, and initiate political change in the country after Erdogan [invited] all political parties, NGOs, intellectuals to join in the preparations for the new constitution.

What holds many skeptics and powerless back is the recent history of the Turkish government targeting journalists, opposition parties and government critics. HRW in its global report for Turkey shows that the news agencies are owned by companies close to the Erdogan presidency or avoid exposing criticism of the government and that in the context of free speech, accusations of terrorism continues to be widely misused to restrict the rights to freedom of expression. and association. In other words, as critics have noted, when presenting the country’s plan, Erdogan will have to recognize these shortcomings if he is to change the perception of the country by the US and the EU.

Recently, the United States House of Representatives sent a report to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken urging President Joe Bidens’ administration to address troubling human rights issues when formulating its policy on Turkey, according to Balkan Insight. Until Erdogan and his government begin to firmly tackle and demonstrate action on its recent history of cracking down on journalists and the opposition, it will be difficult to gain immediate U.S. support. of the EU, national and Kurdish oppositions and human rights watchdogs.

The Erdogans plan comes nearly five years since Turkey’s attempted coup in July 2016. Since then, Erdogan and his government have cracked down on opposition parties and criticized his administration through political pressure, accusations, censorship and planned disappearances, according to an HRW report. These trends did not improve during the pandemic. For example, HRW points out that over the past year, the Turkish government has put people under criminal investigation or detained by police for social media posts believed to cause fear and panic in the face of the pandemic. [or criticising] government response to the pandemic.

Late last year, the US and the EU imposed limited sanctions on Turkey over its conduct in cracking down on journalists and the worsening human rights record. The recently introduced human rights action plan aims to mitigate these accusations and improve Turkey’s ability to improve its economy, international relations and politics. However, not much will change unless Erdogan takes firm action to bring about change, reverse existing troubling practices and move to the rule of law.

Now that Erdogan has proposed the human rights action plan, the next steps are to create a timeline that highlights the steps throughout the execution of the plan. Since the end goal is a new national constitution, the support of various groups including opposition parties, media and journalists is key to its success, but the task is not straightforward. The recent US and EU reports and sanctions aim to hold his government accountable for the decline in the rule of law and free speech, and people across the country and other countries need to know that. Other groups, such as Human Rights Watch, must continue to report on government progress and shortcomings in order to better inform policymakers in the United States and the EU of next steps, such as increasing sanctions or l review of negotiations depending on the type of progress. Until Erdogan and his government show specific action steps and meaningful progress on the plan, current attitudes and skepticism about the plan are unlikely to change.