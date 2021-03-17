Politics
Dominic Cummings: Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser expected to break silence after Downing Street leaves | Political news
Dominic Cummings, the former Downing Street aide described as Boris Johnson’s ‘Rasputin’, must break his silence after his dramatic departure from No.10 late last year.
The Prime Ministerthe former de facto chief of staff, who resigned in a bitter power struggle involving Mr Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds, appears before a committee of high-level deputies.
Mr. Cummings has been called to testify at a new scientific research funding agency he has championed, but he is also expected to lift the veil on decision-making in the prime minister’s inner circle.
The controversial and combative Mr Cummings, the former mastermind of Vote Leave, said he looked with contempt on anti-Brexit MPs, is appearing before the all-party science and technology selection committee.
The committee is chaired by Tory MP Greg Clark, the former pro-Remain minister whom Mr Cummings is said to have launched a crass tirade before a key Brexit vote in 2019.
Mr Cummings is reported to have told Mr Clark, who was business secretary under Theresa May, “When are you going to fuck MPs figure out that we are leaving on October 31? We are going to purge you.”
During his appearance before the committee, Mr. Cummings is asked about the government’s new Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA), launched by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng last month.
The new agency, born out of Mr Cummings’ idea and which has now handed over £ 800million in government funding, is a new independent research body which ministers say will fund high-risk and high-risk scientific research. yield.
Launching the agency, Mr Kwarteng – who is also appearing before the committee – said it will support the UK’s next generation of pioneering inventors and help solidify the UK’s position as a global scientific superpower .
But the new agency is also potentially extremely controversial, as it is expected to be top-secret and free from freedom of information requests, a move MPs will want to challenge Mr Cummings over.
The abrasive former Vote Leave campaign manager, whose role in the 2016 EU referendum was dramatized in a TV series in which he was played by Benedict Cumberbatch, rose to No.10 with Johnson in 2019 .
The year before, he had clashed with another Commons, Culture, Media and Sport committee after refusing to testify in a disinformation investigation, and he was subsequently tried for contempt of court. Parliament.
He appeared to revel in his notoriety, having once been described by David Cameron as a “career psychopath”, and inside No 10 orchestrated a reign of terror over young officials and special advisers.
Early last year, he tightened his grip on the Whitehall machine by posting an ad on his personal blog for “weirdos and misfits with weird skills” to work for the government.
But he gained his high-profile public notoriety in the early weeks of the COVID pandemic when he made a trip to break the lockdown in County Durham, which led Tory MPs to ask Mr Johnson to dismiss him.
The fury reached a crescendo after he gave a press conference in the garden of Downing Street – unprecedented for an unelected councilor – and made the much ridiculed claim that a day trip to the market town of Barnard Castle was supposed to test his eyesight.
It was the beginning of the end for Mr Cummings, even though he survived until November, when he was ousted – along with his close Brexiteer ally Lee Cain – after a campaign to impeach him by Ms Symonds, which prompted her to claim that she was now the real power inside No.10.
Even after his departure, Mr Cummings remained embroiled in the controversy, after it was revealed that he received a one-off pay rise of £ 45,000 last year, bringing his base salary to between 140,000 £ and £ 145,000.
And this week it was reported that Mr Cummings and other top No 10 officials suggested that the Cabinet Office hire a research firm owned by Conservative Party allies, one of whom co-wrote the Conservatives’ 2019 election manifesto.
