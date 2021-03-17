White House sets low expectations for China talks in Alaska





The White House is setting low expectations ahead of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivans’ first face-to-face meeting with their Chinese counterparts in Anchorage, Alaska. Blinken and Sullivan are set to meet with State Councilor Wang Yi and Communist Party of China foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi on Thursday in what the US side said is a first opportunity to resolve intense disagreements over trade and rights. of humans in Tibet, Hong Kong and the western region of Xinjiang, as well as the coronavirus pandemic. But ahead of the meeting, a senior administration official described the talks as a chance for both sides to take stock of the relationship. The official, who briefed reporters ahead of the meeting on the condition of anonymity, said the two sides would not make a joint statement after the meeting and no major announcements are expected to come out of the talks. A d Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Tokyo on Tuesday, where they issued a joint statement with their Japanese counterparts expressing concern over human rights violations in Beijing in western Xinjiang province against minorities. ethnicities and China’s determination to change the status of a group of uninhabited administered islets. by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing. The two traveled to Seoul on Wednesday for talks with their South Korean counterparts. We will push back if necessary when China resorts to coercion or aggression to achieve its ends, Blinken said before leaving Japan. The administration official said the administration intentionally held a series of talks with allies in the Pacific, including last week’s virtual meeting of Quad leaders Australia, India, Japan and the states. -United before engaging in high-level talks with China on American soil. Biden is seeking to recalibrate the U.S. relationship following President Donald Trump’s approach to China. A d The Republican wooed China on trade and was proud to forge what he saw as a strong relationship with Xi Jinping. But the relationship fell apart after the coronavirus pandemic spread from Wuhan province across the world and sparked a health and economic disaster. In addition to pushing back China’s aggression in the Indo-Pacific region and its human rights record, Biden faces other thorny issues in relations with the nation he sees as the most economic competitor. fierce of the United States. So far, he has notably refused to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs imposed by Trump on China or to lift Trump’s bans on Chinese applications. On negotiating many of the pressing issues in the relationship, the White House is just not here yet, ”the senior administration official said. Biden seeks China’s cooperation in pressuring North Korea to get Kim Jong Un to abandon the nations’ hermetic nuclear program. A d With Blinken and Austin in Tokyo, the sister of dictator and influential adviser Kim Yo Jong has warned the United States to refrain from causing a stench if it is to sleep in peace for the next four years. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed earlier this week that the administration has contacted North Korea through a number of return channels since Biden took office almost two years ago. months, but has not yet received a response. Psaki declined to respond directly to Kim Yo Jongs’ thinly veiled threat. Our focus will always be on diplomacy and denuclearization in North Korea, she said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]netmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos