Trump encourages Americans to get vaccinated against Covid





Since leaving office, Trump has issued a brief statement taking credit for accelerated vaccine development and, by the way, told people to take their chances during his address at the Political Action Conference. conservative last month.

We took care of a lot of people, including, I guess, December 21, we took care of Joe Biden because he got the shot, he got his shot, Trump told CPAC. This shows you how painless this whole vaccine is. So everyone is going to get vaccinated. He forgot so it wasn’t very traumatic obviously, but he got his shot and it’s good that he got his shot.

Asked about any future vaccination plans, Jason Miller, an advisor to Trumps, said 31 million people had seen CPAC’s advocacy online.

Beyond that, Trump had not encouraged vaccination efforts even as it emerged that he and the former first lady had each received the vaccine before leaving the White House in January. Some of Trump’s top White House aides were unaware that Trump had received the vaccine, and reporters were often told that Trump was unlikely to be inoculated because he had antibodies to the virus in October. (The CDC recommends that you get vaccinated, whether or not you already have Covid-19.)

As Trump and the former first lady kept their vaccinations a secret, other former presidents and first ladies from both sides teamed up for a nationwide ad campaign that shared images of them receiving the vaccine and emphasized the importance to them. others do as well. .

In order to get rid of this pandemic, it is important for our citizens to get vaccinated, former Republican President George W. Bush said in the PSA Ad Councils. I’m getting the vaccine because I want this pandemic to end as soon as possible, said former Democratic President Jimmy Carter, pictured with his shirt sleeve rolled up while receiving the vaccine for the announcement.

Trump did not appear there, and one of his aides told the New York Times that he had not been formally approached to be involved in promoting vaccinations. The Ad Council campaign, according to a spokesperson, began running the ad featuring former presidents in December while Trump was still in office.

Skepticism of the Covid vaccine has mostly fallen along party lines. A recent CBS News poll found that a third of Republicans say they don’t plan to get the vaccine, and an NPR / Marist poll showed nearly half of Republican men wouldn’t get the vaccine.

The partisan divide has raised questions about the usefulness of getting Trump to contact his own supporters directly, as the Biden administration tries to convince the American public to get vaccinated.

I hope Trump is enlisted to encourage his constituents to take the vaccine, Dr Anthony Fauci said on NBCs “Meet the Press,” because the poll numbers are so worrying.

“I think it would make all the difference in the world,” Fauci said on “Fox News Sunday”. “He’s a very popular person among Republicans. If he went out and said, ‘Go get the vaccine; it is really important for your health, the health of your family and the health of the country ‘, it seems absolutely inevitable that the vast majority of people who are close to her would listen to her. “

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked on Tuesday whether Republican lawmakers downplaying vaccination efforts were affecting administrations’ campaign to end the pandemic.

I think we would certainly appreciate the support and commitment of all Republican elected officials and leaders who wish to advocate for the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, she said. But I think it’s important to note that the biggest problem we’re seeing in our Covid team getting more vaccines into the guns is supply, which we’ve done a lot of work to address.

