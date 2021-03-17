Politics
US targets Chinese, Hong Kong officials for undermining cities’ autonomy
The Biden administration has accused twenty Chinese and Hong Kong officials undermine the territory’s autonomy, signaling that it would maintain its firm stance on Beijing before its first high-level meeting with the rival power.
Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, said the United States had identified 24 officials whose actions had “reduced Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy” after China passed an election law for the city last week .
The move subjects officials to sanctions under the Hong Kong Autonomy Act introduced by the previous US administration.
Blinken warned that any financial institution that did important business with officials would also face penalties. The move increases the number of civil servants Ten honored by the Trump administration.
This decision illustrates President Joe Biden’s commitment to uphold the strong American approach to China adopted by Donald Trump. During his first call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Biden made it clear he would hold Beijing responsible for unfair economic practices and human rights violations.
The electoral law passed by the National People’s Congress, the country’s official parliament, dilutes the proportion of democratically elected lawmakers in Hong Kong and subjects all electoral candidates to a strict scrutiny process. The move is Beijing’s latest attempt to crack down on the pro-democracy movement in the Asian financial hub after months of sometimes violent protests in 2019.
“The move further undermines the high degree of autonomy promised to Hong Kong residents and denies Hong Kongers a voice in their own governance, a move the UK has said is in violation of the Sino-UK joint statement.” , said Blinken.
The US and UK have said the law undermines China’s promise of autonomy for the former British colony that was supposed to be guaranteed for 50 years after the 1997 transfer to Beijing under the “one country” model. , two systems ”.
The State Department provided Congress with the two dozen names as part of a requirement under the law.
The list includes 14 vice-chairs of the AFN Standing Committee, a group of senior officials who enacted the law, and Hong Kong police officials. The United States has already imposed sanctions on many of them under separate directives.
“The United States is united with our allies and partners to defend the rights and freedoms of people in Hong Kong, and we will respond when the PRC fails to meet its obligations,” Blinken added.
Blinken and Jake Sullivan, US national security adviser, are due to meet Thursday in Alaska, Yang Jiechi, China’s top foreign policy official, and Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister.
Senior U.S. officials said Tuesday that Blinken and Sullivan will make it clear that Washington will continue to criticize China’s actions in Hong Kong, in addition to its crackdown on Uyghurs in Xinjiang and increasingly aggressive military activity near Taiwan.
Bonnie Glaser, an expert on China at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, said the move was “further proof” of Biden’s focus on human rights and values democratic.
“Ahead of the meeting with senior Chinese officials in Anchorage, Biden officials are sending strong signals to China about US interests and its willingness to protect them,” Glaser said.
The EU is also considering imposing sanctions on Chinese officials for human rights violations and actions in Hong Kong.
China warned against retaliation over the electoral law and urged countries to stop interfering in its internal affairs.
US sanctions have posed a dilemma for foreign financial services firms in Hong Kong, with Beijing signaling its hostility to compliance.
Last year, China passed a draconian national security law in Hong Kong that criminalized “conspiring” with a foreign country to impose sanctions on Hong Kong. Li Zhanshu, chairman of the AFN Standing Committee, said last week that he was improving his “legal toolbox” to deal with US sanctions.
Nicholas Turner of the law firm Steptoe, which advises on compliance issues, said that while banks had already severed ties with those who had already been sanctioned in Hong Kong, “that just adds a layer of risk. potential ”.
To follow Demetri Sevastopulo and Primrose Riordan on Twitter
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]