Boris Johnson vows to stop investing money in dirty fossil fuels overseas





6 BORIS Johnson has pledged to stop investing and promoting dirty fossil fuels overseas, pledging to make tackling climate change its "number one international priority". The Prime Minister has pledged to drop taxpayer support to pollute fossil fuels as quickly as possible as part of his green goals. 6 A consultation is expected to be launched in the coming weeks on how this will end, the PM's integrated review revealed. Credit: AFP Ministers hope to get rid of the money before Britain hosts the influential COP26 climate summit in November. Over the past four years, the government has supported $ 21 billion in UK oil and gas exports through trade promotion and export finance. But oil and gas will remain an "important part" of the UK's energy strategy as the country moves towards cleaner resources. A consultation is expected to be launched in the coming weeks on how this will end, the PM's integrated review revealed. And last night, he confirmed that this year and beyond, the government "will make the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss its number one international priority" above all else. Britain aims to be the "world's premier center for green technology, finance and wind power" and to support a whopping 250,000 jobs in the future. 6 Prime Minister vowed to use Britain's big summit organization to 'rally as many countries as possible behind the goal of Net Zero by 2050' Credit: Reuters The Prime Minister pledged to move forward with "an unprecedented program of new investments" with funding for research and development in green technologies, and helping developing countries go green as well. The journal also pledged to encourage other countries around the world to agree to "more ambitious nationally determined contributions and long-term decarbonization strategies" to prevent the planet from heating up beyond repair. The Prime Minister has promised to use the British organization of the big summit to "rally as many nations as possible behind the goal of Net Zero by 2050". Britain has already sealed its commitment in law and will urge others to do the same and take action to make it happen. Boris also said Britain must keep its doors open with China to tackle climate change. 6 Britain has already sealed its commitment in law and will urge others to do the same and take action to make it happen Credit: Getty – Contributor 6 PM criticized MPs' calls to put China out of the cold and said Britain needs to find a new way to work with countries we don't always agree with Credit: Getty – Contributor He criticized MPs' calls to put the superpower out of the cold and said Britain needs to find a new way to work with countries we don't always agree with. The prime minister told the Commons: "We will also work with China where it is in line with our values ​​and interests, including building a stronger and positive economic relationship and tackling climate change." 6 He told the House of Commons: 'We will also work with China where it is in line with our values ​​and interests' Credit: Getty Images – Getty







