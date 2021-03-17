Chinese blacklisted companies consider lawsuits after Xiaomi win over Trump ban





(Reuters) – Chinese companies targeted by a sweeping investment ban imposed by former President Donald Trump are considering suing the US government after a federal judge on Friday suspended a similar blacklist for smartphone maker Xiaomi based in Beijing.

FILE PHOTO: The Xiaomi logo is seen inside the company’s office in Bengaluru, India January 18, 2018. REUTERS / Abhishek N. Chinnappa / File Photo

Lawyers familiar with the matter have said some of the banned Chinese companies are in talks with law firms, including Steptoe & Johnson and Hogan Lovells, encouraged by U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras’ preliminary order ending the inclusion of Xiaomis on an American list of suspected Communist Chinese military companies. subject to an investment ban.

Trump administrations blacklist Xiaomi Corp, which slashed its market share by $ 10 billion and sent shares 9.5% in January, reportedly forced investors to completely divest from their stakes in the company .

Companies are reaching out to lawyers to challenge the lists and the grounds for those lists, said Wendy Wysong, managing partner in the Hong Kong office of Steptoe & Johnson, a Washington-based global law firm. Wysong and someone familiar with Hogan Lovells, another global law firm, declined to name the companies involved in the talks.

Contreras pointed to the US government’s deeply flawed process to include the company in the investment ban, based on just two key criteria: its development of 5G technology and artificial intelligence, which the ministry said of Defense, are essential to modern military operations, and an award given to Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun, of an organization supposed to help the Chinese government break down barriers between the commercial and military sectors.

The judge noted that 5G and AI technologies were quickly becoming the norm in consumer electronics and that more than 500 entrepreneurs had received the same award as Lei since 2004, including executives of an infant formula company.

The facts that led to the appointment of Xiaomis are almost laughable, and I think it will absolutely lead other companies to seek redress, said Washington attorney Brian Egan, former White House and Department legal counsel. of State who also works at Steptoe.

GOVERNMENT NOT DECIDED ON THE WAY FORWARD

In a joint filing on Tuesday, the government said it had not decided on the way forward in the Xiaomi case in light of the judges’ decision.

A spokeswoman for the US Department of Justice, which defends the case, declined to comment. A spokeswoman for the Department of Defense asked questions of the White House, which did not respond.

Xiaomi and 43 other companies were added here in the last few months of the Trump administration to the blacklist, which was mandated by a 1999 law requiring the Department of Defense to publish a compilation of companies “owned or controlled” by the Chinese army.

Seeking to consolidate a hard line on China and lock his Democratic successor, Joe Biden, into tough politics, Trump signed an executive order that was later expanded to prohibit all U.S. investors from holding securities in the companies named to from November 11, 2021.

Other listed companies include video surveillance giant Hikvision, China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), and China’s leading chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.

SMIC, Hikvision and CNOOC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Luokung Technology Corp, a listed mapping technology company, also sued the U.S. government earlier this month and is expected to seek preliminary relief similar to that granted to Xiaomi.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Alexandra Alper; Additional reporting by Mike Stone; Edited by Peter Cooney

