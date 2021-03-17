BJP leader Dilip Gandhi dies; PM Modi, other ministers pay tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his condolences on the passing of former MP (MP) and Union Minister Dilip Gandhi, who died in New Delhi hospital earlier today.

Recalling the Minister’s contributions to community service, the Prime Minister said: “Sad at the passing of former MP and Minister Shri Dilip Gandhi Ji. He will be remembered for his rich contributions to community service and helping the poor. the BJP in Maharashtra. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. “

Gandhi served as Minister of State for Navigation in the government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The minister, who died at the age of 69, recently tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and was under treatment for several illnesses, the PTI news agency reported.

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to offer his condolences. He praised Gandhi’s contributions to the welfare of farmers and the weaker sections of society and said the minister was a competent administrator and parliamentarian.

Anguished by the disappearance of the former deputy and minister Shri Dilip Gandhi ji. He distinguished himself as a competent administrator and parliamentarian. He worked for the well-being of farmers and other weaker sections of our society. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti, ”Singh tweeted Wednesday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP began his career as a corporator in the late 1980s, emerged victorious in Lok Sabha elections three times from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra since 1999.

Home Secretary Amit Shah also expressed sorrow upon hearing the news of the former minister’s death.

“The sad news of the passing of the former Union Minister and top party leader Mr. Dilip Gandhi has been received. Dilip ji’s entire life has been devoted to public service and organization. God empower his family to endure this unbearable pain. Shanti shanti shanti, “Shah’s Tweet, in Hindi, read.