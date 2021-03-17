President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to inaugurate Pariaman People’s Market





News from Pariaman Today and News from West Sumatra Today: In addition to being a means of buying and selling, Pasar Rakyat Pariaman is also intended as a shelter. Pariaman, Padangkita.com– The Ministry of Commerce (Kemendag) is reviewing the readiness of the Pariaman People’s Market, which is expected to be inaugurated by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, at the end of March 2021. The director of distribution and logistics facilities at the Ministry of Commerce of the Republic of Indonesia, Frida said the popular Pariaman market also serves as a shelter. For this reason, he hopes that the management and maintenance will be done well so that it can be useful to traders and can last for a long time. “With this market maintained, buying and selling transactions can go smoothly and the economy of traders will improve,” Frida said on Tuesday (3/16/2021). He said that the market indicators are well maintained, not only in the areas of the structure and cleanliness of the buildings, but also the electricity and water installations and other things that can work well. He also said that in the near future, the market will be filled with traders who previously sold at the popular market. “Indeed there was a letter (inauguration of the market by the president) but it is not for us to answer the certainty”, he declared. The popular Pariaman Market consists of four floors equipped with escalators and elevators to make it easier for visitors to shop. In addition, this market also uses an environmentally friendly concept in order to save electricity. Pariaman mayor Genius Umar said his party was preparing to inaugurate the market in late March according to a letter from the secretary of state. “For certainty, we are still waiting, hope that the president or his representative will come to Pariaman to motivate the inauguration of this market,” he said. For its management, Pemko will form a technical implementation unit, comprising electricity, cleaning and security units. “In this way, this market can be well maintained, not damaged for people to enjoy,” he said. Also Read: 145 West Sumatra Prosecutor’s Office Staff and Support Staff Received Sinovac Vaccine He hopes that the popular Pariaman market can strengthen Pariaman as a city of services and commerce. [*/rna] Read the news City of Pariaman today and newsTo boasttoday it’s fairPadangkita.com.

