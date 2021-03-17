Anti-China outrage draws Beijing into Myanmar coup crisis

Bangkok (AFP)

Chinese factories set on fire as mainland workers retreat under martial law – Beijing is drawn into the ulcerative crisis in Myanmar, a crumbling country it has carefully incorporated into its major plans for Asia.

During a January 2020 visit to Myanmar, Chinese President Xi Jinping elevated Southeast Asia’s neighbor to the status of a “country of shared destiny,” Beijing’s highest diplomatic allegiance.

The aim was to push Myanmar decisively towards China – and away from the United States – and carry out multibillion-dollar projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, including a oil pipeline and a gas pipeline and a port to the Indian Ocean.

Fast forward a year, and the strategically located country slipped into bloody chaos after a coup ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s government.

The massive pro-democracy movement that has since unfolded accuses China of bypassing the generals’ takeover and trading Myanmar’s freedom for its own strategic gain.

As Burmese security forces kill protesters – nearly 150 to date – Beijing faces a dilemma: supporting the men with guns or siding with an increasingly anti-Chinese public.

“China doesn’t really care who’s in government, but it wants a government that will protect Chinese plans and interests,” said Richard Horsey, a Myanmar political analyst.

But “it’s an army that doesn’t think Beijing can bring stability … and the more China tries to build a relationship with this regime, the more the public will be left out.”

– ‘Hostile environment’ –

This is fraught with dangers to Chinese interests.

At least 32 Chinese-owned textile factories were set on fire in several townships in Yangon on Sunday, according to Chinese state media, causing about $ 37 million in damage.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing demanded the immediate protection of “Chinese institutions and personnel”.

Chinese businesses were closed in sensitive areas on Tuesday, leaving workers locked in a “hostile environment” covered by martial law, according to a representative of a garment factory in Shwepyitar County in Yangon.

“All Chinese personnel remain inside the factory … police officers are also stationed there,” the spokesperson told AFP in Beijing, requesting anonymity.

Since then, disturbing comments have crept into the Chinese media, with one saying Beijing could be pressured “to take more drastic measures … if the authorities cannot keep their promises and the chaos continues” .

The Twitter accounts of Burmese pro-democracy groups allege – without providing clear evidence – that the army carried out attacks on the factory to justify a crackdown that has left dozens dead.

– ‘No easy game’ –

Ripples of anti-Chinese sentiment in Myanmar could turn into waves in a region of Southeast Asia wary of China’s reach, influence, and penchant for debt-trap diplomacy to pass debt. BIS projects beyond the line.

“Any large-scale popular uprising against Chinese interests can be contagious and spread anti-Chinese grievances in Cambodia, Laos and elsewhere,” said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, professor of political science at Chulalongkorn University in Thailand.

“China had found this piece (Myanmar) of its geostrategic puzzle”, but now there is “no easy game ahead”.

In Myanmar, public anger at Chinese plans has already put an end to major investments.

Construction of the $ 3.6 billion Myitsone Dam in northern Kachin state peaked a decade ago after widespread opposition, as China’s voracious market for rare timber, jade and ruby is regularly blamed by the public for leading to the grabbing of resources in Myanmar.

But alongside economic interests, China also longs for the legitimacy of world leadership and “cannot turn a blind eye to a” dark dictatorship “” on its doorstep, Thitinan added.

Beijing enjoys exceptional leverage over Myanmar, but has so far refused to call the military action a coup.

It is the country’s first foreign investor and supplies military equipment to the Tatmadaw (Myanmar Army).

Observers say he also maintains alliances with ethnic militias on China’s long border, which have been fighting the military for decades.

– “Backbone of disruption” –

China has denied any prior knowledge of the February 1 coup and its official position so far has been to call for de-escalation while supporting “all sides” in Myanmar’s post-coup crisis. .

On March 11, he signed a United Nations Security Council statement strongly condemning violence against protesters – a rare act by Beijing, which had previously protected Myanmar at the UN for alleged genocide against the Rohingya.

Yet China remains a potential arbiter, said Soe Myint Aung, policy analyst at the Yangon Center for Independent Research.

“China can play a direct or indirect mediating role for a negotiated compromise,” he said.

But first, he will have to suppress the anger and suspicion in Myanmar.

Anti-Beijing signs are now commonplace at protests, where rumors of Chinese military thefts bounce back, while the internet growls with memes calling for a boycott of everything from computer games to Huawei and TikTok phones.

“China keeps the Tatmadaw, it is the backbone of the disruption in our country,” a pro-democracy supporter said in Yangon, asking for anonymity.

“China dug up our jade and our jewelry, took our oil and now it wants to cut our country in half with its pipeline.”

strawberries-apj / blood

2021 AFP