Pak EC Sends Notice to Imran Khan’s Party Over Foreign Funding Case





The opinions follow a complaint by Akbar Babar, a founding dissident member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, against the oversight committee’s decision to keep party documents secret.

The Pakistani Election Commission sent notices to the Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf led by Prime Minister Imran Khan and its own oversight committee to appear before it on March 22 to explain their position to keep the documents of the government secret. foreign funding of the party, according to a media report. Wednesday.

A three-member bench of the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) led by Judge (retd) Irshad Qaiser heard the complaint, Geo News reported.

The notices were published before the PCE ruled on the secrecy of the review in the PTI’s foreign funding case.

Mr. Babar’s lawyer, Ahmad Hassan Shah, challenged the oversight committee’s decision to keep PTI’s accounts secret. He invoked the Right to Information Act to request access to documents, according to the report.

The lawyer argued that access to PTI documents is a right of the petitioner under the relevant laws.

By keeping the documents secret, the ECP review board violates the mandate of the review which clearly requires a review in the presence of both parties, the petitioner’s lawyer said.

He said the review process would be a “sham” and “a mere attempt to automatically stamp false documents”.

The lawyer said a committee confidentiality order was illegal.

Later, speaking to reporters outside of Pakistan’s Election Commission, while referring to the government’s request to resign from the Election Commission, petitioner Babar alleged that Prime Minister Khan was concerned that if the details concealed bank accounts came to light. , it can reveal billions of rupees of illegal funding on concealed PTI accounts.

This could open Pandora’s box and lead to accusations of money laundering, corruption and account cover-up against Prime Minister Imran Khan and others while managing those accounts, he said.

Mr. Babar had filed the foreign funding case with the PCE in 2014 after developing disputes with Mr. Khan over internal corruption and abuse of laws governing political funding.

The petitioner alleged that nearly USD 3 million in illegal foreign funds were collected through two offshore companies, registered under the signature of Imrans, and that the money was sent through illegal channels from the Middle Orient to PTI employee accounts.

He also alleged that the foreign accounts used to raise funds were concealed in the annual audit reports submitted to the PCE.

In March 2018, a review committee was formed to review PTI’s foreign funding accounts.

