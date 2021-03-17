Intel: Saudi Arabia seeks Turkeys drones, says Erdogan





March 16, 2021 Saudi Arabia wants to buy armed drones from Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday in the latest potential sign of a thaw between the two governments. Ankara and Riyadh have all but ceased cooperation on regional issues, ties deteriorating following the state-sanctioned murder of dissident Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Riyadh consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Yet Erdogan today criticized Riyadh for participating in joint military exercises with Greece, Turkey’s main rival in the eastern Mediterranean. Turkish officials have criticized Saudi Arabia’s participation in a forum in Athens in February with the Defense Ministers of France, Greece, Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. These countries have sought mutual defense and economic cooperation in the eastern Mediterranean in response to Ankara’s ambitions regarding hydrocarbon rights there, as well as its involvement in war-torn Libya. Meanwhile, Arab states such as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain normalized relations last year with Israel, a country with which Turkey has made little progress in repairing relations. Ankara also recently resumed speaking with Egypt after years of frosty relations following the Cairo coup in 2013.

Why is this important: As Gulf states seek to expand their drone, missile and air defense arsenals amid relentless attacks by Iranian-linked groups in the region, Turkey’s groundbreaking technology could provide Ankara with leverage . Qatar Already using Turkish armed drones Bayraktar TB2, just like Azerbaijan and Ukraine, and Turkey is looking to sell elsewhere. Unmanned weapons have proven to be extremely effective on the battlefields of Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is currently delaying sales of advanced weapons to Saudi Arabia, dampening hopes held by the Trump administration, which has opened up Gulf state markets to U.S. armed drone makers. And after: There is still a long way to go before any Saudi-Turkish rapprochement. The two countries have taken opposing sides in the 2013 Egyptian coup, the civil war in Libya, and the Gulf Cooperation Council’s dispute with Qatar, among others. However, with the breakdown of the GCC and the war in Libya beginning to fade, opportunities for further cooperation may arise. Know more: Al-Monitor recaps what could happen to the region if Egypt and Turkey restore their torn relations.







