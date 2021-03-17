At the opening of Congress, President Jokowi talks about his cabinet, which has many HMI executives





TRIBUNNEWS. COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) opened the 31st Congress of the Islamic Students Association (HMI) at the Jakarta State Palace on Wednesday (3/17/2021). The president remotely opened the congress which was held in Surabaya, in East Java. “By saying Bismillahirrohmanirrohim, I will open the 31st congress of the executive council of the Islamic Association of Students, HMI,” Jokowi said. Also read: In the aftermath of the dualism conflict at PB HMI, the Medan branch rejects the XXXI Congress in Surabaya In his remarks, the President mentioned the large number of HMI cadres who fill the Advanced Cabinet of Indonesia (KIM). The president appointed one by one the ministers who were executives of the HMI. Among them are the Minister of Coordination of Polhukam Mahfud MD, Minister of Coordination of PMK Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of Youth and Sports Zainuddin Amali, Minister / Head of Bappenas Suharso Manoarfa, Minister of ATR / BPN Sofyan Djalil, Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo, and Director of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia. “All HMIs, there may be things that I don’t mention but they aren’t too many, too many,” said the president. Also read: Mahfud MD recalls dialogue with Artidjo Alkostar about HMI alumni who had heavier sentences The President said he knew HMI as an organization that produced many religious figures and national leaders with diverse scientific knowledge and skills, in a very wide and varied area of ​​service. Therefore, the President recalled the challenges that the Indonesian nation will face in the future. This challenge is growing due to disruption or change which is very rapid. “We must not only be obsessed with the greatness of the past, we must continue to refine adaptive sensitivity to change and be agile in the face of change, quick in making decisions and to act quickly and intelligently,” said the president. Also read: When President Jokowi stopped by a craft store in Ubud, Bali Jokowi said that with this great potential, HMI must be able to realize the great ideals of the founders of the nation to harmonize Islam and Indonesian. “With the spirit of reform, strengthen the unity of the nation in the midst of diversity and become a pillar of the supporters of national integration,” he concluded.







