Politics
Johnsons Global Britain Blueprint hit by China’s human rights line
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted the UK must be ready to increase trade with China amid criticism that his government is putting trade deals ahead of security and human rights.
Outlining his principles for the UK’s future foreign and defense policy, Johnson told parliament his administration will stand up for its values as well as its interests. He said Britain had previously called on China to deal with its predominantly Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang, and had stepped in to offer 3 million Hong Kong people the opportunity to become British citizens.
“There is no doubt that China will pose a great challenge for an open society like ours,” the prime minister told parliament on Tuesday. “But we will also work with China where it aligns with our values and interests, including building a stronger and positive economic relationship and addressing climate change.”
Some of Johnson’s own Tories – including former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt – have raised concerns that he is not taking a strong enough stance against Beijing and urged him to think again. Meanwhile, a report from UK lawmakers said there was “irrefutable proof ”that the big fashion, retail, media and tech companies that do important business in Britain were complicit in forced labor practices in Xinjiang.
It’s unclear whether China appreciates Johnson’s efforts to strike a balance. Chinese diplomats have repeatedly denounced his government for the UK’s efforts to support Hong Kong’s pro-democracy opposition and ban China’s main state television network.
“We urge the UK to immediately stop playing politics and correct its mistakes,” Foreign Office spokeswoman Hua Chunying told apress briefing last month after UK communications authority revoked CGTN’s broadcast license. Last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijingsummoned UK Ambassador Caroline Wilson over a comment she wrote in defense of foreign media.
Chinadenies using forced labor in Xinjiang, explaining its policies as professional programs to fight extremism and poverty. “Such inflammatory accusations are fabricated out of ignorance and prejudice,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the UN Human Rights Council in February.
Johnson is in an awkward position as he seeks to shape a new role for the UK outside the European Union, making trade deals with new allies, while trying to show that the country is still a force of “good” in the world. Its fight parallels that of the EU, which faces parliamentary resistance to an investment deal announced in December despite concerns over forced labor.
A defense plan for the next decadethe Johnson government released Tuesday called for greater focus on the Indian and Pacific Oceans. This included upgrades to bases in Cyprus, Germany, Gibraltar, Kenya, Oman and Singapore so that forces could respond more quickly to threats.
“Growth markets”
The British leader’s efforts to defend his record on China were hampered when HuffPost UK published an escape recording of Foreign Minister Dominic Raab informing an internal meeting of his officials that human rights considerations would not always outweigh trade needs. Restricting trade pacts to countries that meet European Convention on Human Rights standards would hurt the outcome of missing out on trade with “growing markets,” Raab said.
The Foreign Office responded by insisting that the leaked recording of the staff meeting was selectively edited.
“I totally believe that we should trade liberally around the world,” Raab told his team. “If we limit it to countries applying human rights standards at the ECHR level, we are not going to make many trade deals with the growing markets of the future.”
A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said the minister had in fact made it clear “in his full response” that Britain still stands up for human rights, and highlighted examples of sanctions and actions the country had taken at the UN.
“We regret that this audio was deliberately and selectively cut to distort the comments of the Minister of Foreign Affairs,” said the spokesperson. “As he made clear in his full response, the UK still stands up for and speaks out on human rights.”
– With the help of Alberto Nardelli and Jing Li
(Updates with the Chinese denial in the seventh paragraph.)
