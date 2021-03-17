Trump interview on Fox: COVID vaccine urged by former president





Former President Trump has said the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and people should get it, but polls show many Republicans are less likely to want it.

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday recommended that Americans get the COVID-19 vaccine, but said he supported their freedom not to. It comes as a large number of Republicans have indicated they are unlikely to opt for the coup.

“I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lot of people who don’t want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly,” Trump told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. “We have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that as well.”

Trump, who was on duty when the effort to find a vaccine began with Operation Warp Speed, said, “It’s a great vaccine, it’s a safe vaccine and it’s something that works.”

RELATED: CHECK OUT: President Biden’s Speech on COVID-19 and Vaccinations

RELATED: Moderna Begins Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine for Young Children

A new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 42% of Republicans say they probably won’t or definitely won’t get the hang of it, compared to 17% of Democrats for a 25-point split.

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Sunday that Trump using his incredible influence with Republicans would make all the difference in the world “when it comes to overcoming hesitation.

Vaccine resistance worried GOP pollster Frank Luntz, who convened a focus group on Saturday with 20 vaccine-skeptical Trump voters to try to figure out what types of messages might persuade them to take the photos. The session were attended by Republican Congressional leaders, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former CDC Director Thomas Frieden.

Some have blamed Trump, who has spent much of the pandemic downplaying the dangers posed by the virus, even after being hospitalized last October and had to receive supplemental oxygen and experimental treatments. Trump received the vaccine before leaving office, but did so in private and in secret, refusing to disclose the fact until this month.

Luntz said he believed Fauci’s call on Sunday was too late. In its focus group, a new vaccine ad campaign featuring former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, and their wives, made participants less likely to want to be vaccinated. . And attendees said they trusted their doctors a lot more than the former president.

My advice to politicians is to step back and let your doctor take over, he said.

The Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed ​​has focused most of its efforts on racing vaccines through research, development, and manufacturing. But the Associated Press reported last month that little planning or funding has been spent on coordinating immunization campaigns at the national and local levels. This effort has accelerated with an increasing number of mass vaccination sites and an increasing supply distributed to pharmacies in the chain.

Matthew Perrone, Lauran Neergard, Jill Colvin and Heather Hollingsworth of The Associated Press contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos