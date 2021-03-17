First Pakistan Security Dialogue inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Wednesday) opened Pakistan’s first security dialogue in Islamabad.

In his inaugural speech, the Prime Minister referred to the challenges of food security in Pakistan and stressed that this challenge will be of the utmost importance now.

“The security of the ordinary citizen is one of the most important issues,” he said.

He spoke about the concept of national security and said it needed to be more comprehensive.

Previously, national security was thought to be simply a matter of defense. But this is not true, stressed the Prime Minister. He clarified that it was about the safety of a citizen.

“Climate change, food security and economic vulnerability are among the most difficult obstacles to overcome insecurity across Pakistan,” he said.

Praising China, the prime minister said China lifted 700 million people from the poverty line. “We must follow the Chinese model to eradicate poverty from our state,” he said.

Economic growth through connectivity requires regional peace, he said.

“Without regional peace and without improving trade relations with neighboring countries, Pakistan cannot capitalize on its geostrategic situation,” the prime minister said, adding that peace in Afghanistan would change the outlook for South Asia and Africa. Central Asia.

Pakistan is working on an inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue, he said.

What will happen during the first security dialogue in Pakistan?

The Islamabad Security Dialogue aims to define the country’s new strategic direction in accordance with the Prime Minister’s vision of peace, regional connectivity and development partnerships with the world.

SFOC General Qamar Javed Bajwa will deliver a keynote address tomorrow.

The two-day summit was hosted by the National Security Division in conjunction with its advisory board, made up of five major think tanks across the country.

The think tanks are: Center for Aerospace and Security Studies, Islamabad Policy Research Institute, Institute for Strategic Studies, Institute for Regional Studies, and Institute for Strategic Studies, Research and analysis of the University of National Defense.

The best academics and diplomats participate in the summit. The live stream from the summit can be viewed here.

At the event, the Prime Minister will also launch the first of its kind National Security Division advisory portal. This portal will be an integrated platform through which leading think tanks and universities working on the topic of national security can share policy recommendations directly with national leaders.

