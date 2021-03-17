Rowley in vaccine talks with Chinese leader | Local News

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday held vaccine talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who said his country was ready to help Trinidad and Tobago in its quest for a Covid-19 vaccination .

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (OPM) during yesterday’s teleconference did not indicate whether leaders had discussed the acquisition of the Covid-19 vaccine.

But Foreign Affairs and Caricom Minister Dr Amery Browne, who also participated in the teleconference at the St Anns Diplomatic Center, later confirmed that China was willing to help T&T gain access to Covid-19 vaccines. .

Responding to the Express’s inquiries, Browne said in a WhatsApp response that the meeting with President Xi was very productive and also included specific dialogue on Covid-19 and on the two countries’ ongoing efforts to control it. infection and ensure the safety of our respective populations.

He said: This morning’s discussions have been enriched by our strong history of good relations with the People’s Republic of China and further strengthened by the friendship the two heads of government have enjoyed over the years.

The two leaders recognized the long-standing ties between Trinidad and Tobago and China and explored possibilities to further advance our bilateral cooperation in a range of sectors.

President Xi thanked the government of Trinidad and Tobago for providing a shipment of PPE (personal protective equipment) to China in early 2020, and took the opportunity to indicate that the China would respectfully support our national efforts to gain access to the approved Covid-19. vaccines in the near future.

The prime minister said T&T had been in talks with China since October 2020, among other bilateral vaccination activities, and that this avenue was being followed.

Browne said on the teleconference, Prime Minister Rowley reaffirmed the critical importance of equitable access to approved Covid-19 vaccines for people in our country and region, and across the world, and noted that the Sinopharm vaccine is currently being considered for World Health Organization (WHO) approval.

Browne added that Beijing-based T & Ts Ambassador to China Stephen Seedansingh Jr has been a great proactive partner in working with us to organize and coordinate this important meeting.

In its statement, the OPM said Rowley received a call from the President of the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency Xi Jinping, by teleconference at the St Anns Diplomatic Center today.

Bilateral talks between Prime Minister Rowley and President Xi Jinping have covered several issues of mutual interest, the OPM said.

T&T only accepts vaccines certified by the WHO (which also authorizes vaccine manufacturing sites) and is currently awaiting a first tranche of 33,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines via the United Nations Covax system.

T&T valuable support

In an online report on Xinhuanet.com Yesterday, from China’s Xinhua News Agency, Xi called T&T an “important partner” for China and said the two sides have helped each other since the Covia-19 outbreak in Wuhan in December 2019.

T&T was the first of the Latin American and Caribbean countries to donate aid materials to China, while China also provided us with anti-epidemic supplies and technical assistance through various channels, Xinhuanet said.

The report states: China is willing to strengthen vaccine cooperation with Trinidad and Tobago and continue to support the country in the fight against the epidemic, Xi said.

A statement released by the Chinese government on the China Global Television Network (CGTN) said, Xi said, that China is willing to consolidate its traditional friendship with Trinidad and Tobago, strengthen ties in sectors such as China. energy, telecommunications and infrastructure.

The Chinese president also pledged to expand cooperation with the Caribbean country in the field of digital economy, new energies and interconnectivity.

Xi said Trinidad and Tobago was among the first countries to join China’s proposed Belt and Road Initiative in the Caribbean region, adding that he hopes the country can continue to play a role. positive in China’s relations with other Caribbean countries, CGTN mentioned.

Xi also said China appreciates Trinidad and Tobago’s support on issues concerning its core interests, including those related to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan.

CGTN reported that Rowley noted that China has played a leading role on the global stage in the fight against Covid-19.