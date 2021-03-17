Behind the security of President Joko Widodo’s meeting in Bali, it’s not just routine

Report by Bali Tribun reporter Adrian Amurwonegoro

TRIBUN-BALI.COM, DENPASAR – Pangdam IX / Udayana, Major General Maruli Simanjuntak, M.Sc., supervising the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. Joko Widodo to the island of Bali, Tuesday March 16, 2021.

The Pangdam as Commander of the VVIP Security Operations Command (Pangkoopspam) has provided security escorts since President Jokowi landed in Bali.

Major General Maruli Simanjuntak and other security personnel carried out extensive preparations in accordance with the VVIP (Protap) Fixed Security Procedure.

VVIP Security begins with an Apple holding the VVIP Security Force, so that the agenda of the visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia and his entourage can proceed in an orderly, smooth and safe manner.

Also read: Between Kunker Series in Bali, President Jokowi stopped by Ubud Handicraft Shop, Gianyar

Also read: Police who died while monitoring the president’s event in Ubud are known to have never complained of illness

Also read: Loyalty of police officers, die serving to guard and secure president in Ubud Bali

“Security has been carefully prepared along the route from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport to Puri Agung Ubud Gianyar site and Haris Denpasar hotel to review the implementation of mass vaccinations,” said explained Kapendam IX / Udayana, Colonel Kav Jonny Harianto G, SIP, as Dansubsatgas Pam VVIP Information at Tribun Bali.

In addition, Kodam IX / Udayana as Pam VVIP cooperatives for Bali-Nusra region with Bali police and local government and other supporting elements are still working together in the implementation of security.

For this reason, everything related to planning, preparing and implementing VVIP security should always be done seriously and seriously and there is no such thing as a routine activity.

In order for the security implementation to run smoothly, there are several important points in Pangdam that Pam VVIP staff should pay attention to.

“Understand and master the VVIP protocol, maintain discipline by including an effective and efficient chain of command, increase sensitivity and ensure optimal coordination and be attentive and continuously monitor and report on developments. , always strictly apply the Covid-19 Discipline of the health protocol, ”explains Dansubsatgas Pam VVIP Information.

Meanwhile, President Jokowi arrived using Halim Perdanakusuma Jakarta’s special presidential aircraft A-001 / B-737-8 / BBJ, upon his arrival in Bali, the President of the Republic of Indonesia has was greeted by Indonesian Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin and Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno, who was already in Bali.

The President of the Republic of Indonesia paid his working visit to Bali as part of the review of the implementation of the mass vaccination which was carried out in Wantilan Puri Agung Ubud, Gianyar targeting tourism workers, religious council leaders, artists / cultural observers as well as youth / Sekeha Teruna Teruni Ubud and market traders / shops around Ubud art market, or around 650 people.

In addition, a review of the implementation of mass vaccination was also carried out at the Harris Sunset Road Denpasar hotel which specifically targets tourism stakeholders throughout the province of Bali.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos