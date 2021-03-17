Politics
PM Modi ‘saddened by’ Ram Swaroop Sharma’s death, says he has worked tirelessly for the company
Sharma was found dead at her Delhi residence on Wednesday, police said.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED MARCH 17, 2021 12:47 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the passing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ram Swaroop Sharma and said the leader of Himachal Pradesh is determined to solve people’s problems.
“Shri Ram Swaroop Sharma was a dedicated leader who has always been committed to solving peoples’ problems. He worked tirelessly for the betterment of society. Saddened by his untimely and unhappy demise. My thoughts are with his family and his supporters at this sad hour. Om Shanti, ”Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.
The circumstances of the death are in the early stages of investigation, police said. “It looks like a suicide case, but we are still investigating. We will know better once we get the autopsy report and interview people,” said Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi police spokesperson. .
Lok Sabha’s proceedings were adjourned until 1 p.m. after an obituary reference to Sharma.
Born on June 10, 1958 in the village of Jalpehar, in the district of Mandi, Sharma has been a member of parliament twice.
He was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha of Mandi parliamentary constituency in 2014 and 2019 respectively.
Police said a call was made to the Police Control Room (PCR) at around 7.45 a.m. by his assistant after the parliamentarian did not respond to knocks on his door.
A police team arrived at the scene and forced the door open and found Sharma dead in her bedroom.
If you need help or know someone who has it, please contact your nearest mental health specialist. Hotline: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918
