Innovation is the key to better quality growth

The containers are unloaded at Qingdao Port in Shandong Province in March. [Photo by Yu Fangping/For China Daily]



In an article published in Qiushi newspaper on Tuesday, President Xi Jinping again stressed the importance of innovation for the modern economy and said China should become a global center for science and innovation.

To achieve better development and become a strong manufacturing power, China needs to promote innovation more vigorously. China has been the largest manufacturing country for 11 consecutive years, accounting for nearly 30% of global manufacturing output, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

As for the country’s value-added industrial production, it reached 3.130 trillion yuan ($ 4.80 trillion), said Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing on March 1. In the United States, it is likely to retain its leading position in the manufacturing sector for a long time.

The rapid development of the manufacturing industry is one of the important fruits of reform and opening up, and the foundation of its economic success.

However, China is still far from being a strong manufacturing power. There is an imbalance between supply and demand, and its industrial chains are always in the middle and bottom of global value chains. And as the gap between its high-end industries and other sectors remains large, China is facing an unprecedented challenge in improving “Made in China” to “Created in China” and “Intelligent Manufacturing in China”.

According to the fifth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China Central Committee last year, the world is undergoing rapid and unprecedented change. Developed countries like the United States are trying to decouple their economies from those of China, putting immense pressure on Chinese high-tech companies. China’s semiconductor chip industry is a case in point, with the US ban on supplying chips to tech giant Huawei and restrictions on many other Chinese companies serving as a warning.

Although the Joe Biden administration tries to take a more sensible approach to Beijing-Washington relations, it still sees China as the main competitor of the United States. China’s core manufacturing capabilities are still relatively weak, and the development of its core technologies is dependent on other countries, which increases the risk that the country receives a heavy blow from external factors. This means that China could face a lot of hurdles to promote high-quality manufacturing.

China is implementing the “dual circulation” development paradigm, in which the domestic market is the mainstay. Although China’s goal is to become self-sufficient in high-end technologies, measures to accelerate internal economic circulation and seek self-sufficiency in certain crucial technologies do not mean that the country is adopting an isolationist strategy. Instead, China remains determined to further open its economy to the outside world.

Indeed, China must deepen global cooperation and participate more actively in international circulation to import technologies.

In order to transform China from a great manufacturing country into a strong manufacturing power, the government must pursue better development of the manufacturing sector while stimulating internal circulation and integrating domestic and foreign markets.

During the period of the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-20), high-end industries such as pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, aerospace and telecommunications experienced rapid development and their manufacturing shares increased. Yet China needs to pay more attention to low-end manufacturing industry which suffers from excess production capacity, low added value, rising raw material costs, shortage of labor. work and the relocation of factories to other countries.

China has lost some of its advantages in the middle and low-end manufacturing sector due to soaring costs of labor and natural resources. As such, some low-tech manufacturing units have moved (or are moving) from China to countries like Vietnam, Bangladesh, Laos, and Cambodia, where labor costs work are lower, forcing China to transform and modernize its industrial structure.

Chinese companies should therefore promote technological innovation to meet market demand and add more value to their products to maintain their position in global industrial chains. The government, for its part, must implement more favorable industrial policies and take measures to ensure the supply of workers in the manufacturing sector in sufficient numbers.

It is therefore important that the implementation of national policies is in line with the needs of the internal market. Although China faces the challenge of rising labor costs, it still has the world’s largest manufacturing system with the most comprehensive industrial chains and supporting facilities thanks in part to efficient and skilled workers.

And even though some companies are moving (or have already moved) their manufacturing units from China to other developing countries, they still have to import critical components from China, which can boost the cross-border flow of capital and goods, and encourage these countries to play. greater roles in China’s proposed Belt and Road Initiative.

In general, China’s manufacturing industry and strategic emerging industries have made good progress, and the right policies can inject vitality into mid- and low-end manufacturing. In short, promoting innovation and upgrading high-end industries will help China achieve better development.

The author directs the China Academy of New Supply-Side Economics.

