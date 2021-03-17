HENRY DEEDES watches Boris Johnson’s defense statement miss the mark

Connect with us

Irritated PM threatened to go off like a mushroom: HENRY DEEDES watches Boris Johnson defense statement miss target

By Henry Deedes for the Daily Mail

Published: | Update:

Fancy rockets, glittering frigates, new, state-of-the-art equipment, usually when the Prime Minister is discussing military matters, his speeches buzz with exciting rat-a-tat gunfire and culminate with a loud kaboom!

Boris Johnsons’ integrated defense and foreign policy review yesterday, however, was a disappointing and soggy cookie. Moister than a pocket of otters.

Much increase in our already inflated nuclear stock (why?) But little by way of explosion.

In fact, the only mushroom that threatened to set off was the PM’s combustible mood. He was in for a good old cranky guy!

We have been told several times that this was the biggest defense shake since the Cold War. So where was Johnson’s gung-ho esprit de corps to match?

All we got were wet expectations and we said we have to relearn the art of competing with countries of opposing values.

As for the imminent threat from China, the Prime Minister insisted that we will continue to work with the Chinese when it is in line with our values ​​and interests. Dear me, what a sad surrender.

Sir Keir Starmer waited nervously for his turn. Understandable. He’s about as woolly on defense as a Polish carpenter on rugby league laws.

He began by offering male chauvinist support for our nuclear deterrent, but wondered why we were abandoning our commitment to reduce our warheads.

Boris was quick to remind everyone how Starmer once stood on the manifesto written by Jeremy Corbyn and his peaceful wearing sandals.

If hed had been successful, our military would have been armed with nothing more lethal than polka dot guns and a strange slingshot.

But next to Sir Keir perched his foreign affairs spokesperson, Lisa Nandy, who is enjoying a boisterous session.

There was a constant squeaking of his face mask whenever the PM spoke. Miss Nandy would she have offered a more muscular response than her boss?

Some think the shed does a better job than it does, just like her, I guess.

The Prime Minister’s mood was certainly not high when his backbench MPs began to intervene. They weren’t happy with his tongue-in-cheek language towards China.

Tobias Ellwood (Con, Bournemouth E) believes the review missed an opportunity to call on China for the strategic threat it poses.

Serpentine Intelligence and Security Committee Chairman Julian Lewis (Con, New Forest E) went further, decrying that governments’ soft and gentle approach to Beijing has shown the startling naivety of the Cameron / Osborne years to persist. Oof! Boris will not have appreciated that.

More Henry Deedes for the Daily Mail …

Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Tom Tugendhat (Con, Tonbridge) appeared to take credit for many of the spending proposals included in the review.

There is a man who never failed when the medals were handed out. Other conservatives have expressed concern about the reduction in international aid.

Father of the House Sir Peter Bottomley (Con, Worthing W), oozing the misplaced self-importance of a high ceremonial sheriff, urged rethinking.

But Boris was huffing and puffing, occasionally hitting the shipping box as if to say, thank you very much, you very much.

And when Peter Kyle (Lab, Hove) claimed aid cuts would lead to a swarm of illegal immigration, hot vapor trails appeared to be pulling lugholes from the Prime Minister. He’s talking nonsense, he stammered.

All of this worried me slightly when Chris Bryant (Lab, Rhondda) stood up to complain that the magazine was not doing enough to cope with the influx of Russian dirty money circulating in London.

Mr. Bryant is the wasp of the first summer picnic that hovers over the bottle of ros. His buzzing presence can cause even the mildest minister to take it out on the head.

Boris angrily accused Bryant of sitting like a crouching Buddha whenever Agent Corbyn approved of Kremlin-fed lines in the bedroom.

President Sir Lindsay Hoyle sprang to his feet. Um, I think we need to be careful of the allegations we make, he stammered nervously. Boris turned around timidly in his neck.

After 90 minutes of testing, a last drink and a little night before today’s PMQs might have been in order.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

