“ Champion of human rights ”: Prime Minister Modi pays tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to former President of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and called him a “hero for all Indians”. The prime minister also said he would be honored to participate in the celebrations for the centenary of Rahman’s birth.

“My sincere tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a champion of human rights and freedom, on the occasion of his birthday. He is also a hero to all Indians. I have the honor to travel to Bangladesh later this month for the historic Mujib Borsho celebrations, “Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi will pay a two-day visit to Bangladesh from March 26 to participate in three “period” events. It will be his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The visit to the neighboring country comes after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina invited Prime Minister Modi, the Foreign Ministry said.

“This visit is part of the commemoration of three historic events – Mujib Borsho, the centenary of the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; 50 years of establishing diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh; and 50 years of Bangladesh Liberation War, ”the MEA mentioned.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said this first overseas trip after the coronavirus pandemic underscores the priority India attaches to Bangladesh.

<< Cette visite s'inscrit dans le cadre de la commémoration de trois événements historiques - Mujib Borsho, le centenaire de la naissance du cheikh Mujibur Rahman; 50 ans de l'établissement de relations diplomatiques entre l'Inde et le Bangladesh; et 50 ans de guerre de libération du Bangladesh >>, a press release by the PMO read.

Modi last visited Bangladesh in 2015.

During the visit, Modi will participate in the Bangladesh National Day program on March 26 as a guest of honor.

Besides holding bilateral consultations with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Modi’s programs include an appeal to Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will also appeal to Modi.