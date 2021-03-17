Accompany President Joko Widodo’s Kunker

DENPASAR, NusaBali

In addition to health workers (Nakes) and utilities, the Denpasar city government continues to commit to accelerating the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination.

This time, workers in the tourism industry are also a priority for the Denpasar city government to receive Covid-19 vaccinations, as well as for the general public. This was done to support the recovery and opening of tourist destinations in the province of Bali, in particular the city of Denpasar.

This was stated by the mayor of Denpasar, I Gusti Ngurah Jaya Negara during the accompaniment of the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir H Joko Widodo within the framework of the implementation of mass vaccinations for tourism stakeholders at the Harris Denpasar hotel, Tuesday (3/16).

The accompanying President Joko Widodo, namely Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahudin Uno, Indonesian Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Indonesian Minister of Social Affairs Pramono Anung Wibowo, Indonesian Presidential Special Staff Coordinator Ari Dwipayana, Indonesian Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Angela Tanoesudibyo, Governor of Bali Wayan Koster and Deputy Mayor of Denpasar I Kadek Agus Arya Wibawa.

Jaya Negara explained that during a vaccination implementation review, President Joko Widodo gave the signal that Bali Tourism will open in June or July. This is if the Covid-19 case is brought under control, the implementation of health protocols is reinforced, the tests are maximum and of course the vaccinations are continuously boosted.

“Previously, the president had given conditions to open tourism in June or July, but provided the numbers were checked, vaccines were stepped up, the implementation of strict health protocols and maximum testing,” Jaya said. Negara, recounting the conversation between President Joko. Widodo and tourism stakeholders on the sidelines of the implementation of vaccination.

Regarding the speech, Jaya Negara said that the Denpasar city government is ready to do anything to meet the demands mandated by the president. Indeed, these requirements have in fact been implemented in Denpasar City.

For tracing, we have had a team from the start, there is also a team that is coordinated by Satpol PP, vaccinations are being strengthened, and I hope this effort will be able to control the spread of Covid-19, so tourism will soon be. will be open and the economy will recover, said Jaya Negara. In accordance with the initial program aimed at accelerating the handling of the Covid-19, we are ready to strengthen the vaccinations of the inhabitants of the city of Denpasar, including religious leaders, artistic actors and in particular tourism actors, has- he continued.

Jaya Negara added that people who have e-KTP in Denpasar city can easily get vaccinations. This is achieved by visiting the Health Service Center (Fasyankes) in Denpasar City.

Thus, the inhabitants of the city of Denpasar, which will be proven by demographic documents, namely el KTP and included in the target group, can immediately proceed to vaccinations, including those with the status of actors of tourism, said Jaya Negara. * for example