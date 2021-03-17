Politics
Your evening briefing: US says Putin tried to tip 2020 election
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a second attempt to tip a US presidential election over to Donald Trump, this time by authorizing efforts to attack Joe Biden’s candidacy and influence Trump associates, US intelligence officials. said in an unclassified report. Theyrejected unsubstantiated claims by Trump and other Republicans that China attempted to influence the 2020 election. US officials also reaffirmed that they view Moscow as thethe greatest threat to national security. –David E. Rovella
Here are the best stories of today
Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned that Beijing will target ‘platform’ companies that have amassed data and market power, which could signal a crackdown on the country’s internet industryhas only just begun.
A new variant of Covid-19 difficult to detect spreads in a French region where patients have developed telltale symptomsbut tested negative for the virus. EU leaders debate the future of the besieged AstraZeneca firing (whichthe EU remains standing) whiletwo member countries plan to roll over and use the drug.
Russia condemned the United States forexert diplomatic pressure on Brazil to reject its Sputnik V vaccine, saying attempts at political interference cost lives. here islast on the pandemic.
The White House says an upcoming U.S. tax plan will raise rates for corporations and the wealthy while easing the burden on households who bring homeabout $ 110,000 per year.
The biggest American banks say they will startdistributing the individual payments of the third coronavirus bailout on Wednesday. With at least 10 million Americans still out of work following a financial calamity right after the Great Depression, many of those $ 1,400 deposits (along with unemployment benefits now being maintained) will pay for necessities like rent. and the food. But for beneficiaries who are not in dire straits (or who wish to stimulate the economy), there is always the opportunity to invest. This is how theymight want to do it.
Despite the acceleration of the climate crisis, theThe three biggest consumers of coal in the world are preparing to increase their use so much that it will be as if the drop in greenhouse gas emissions induced by the pandemic had never happened.
The pandemic has changed a lot of things, many forever. One can be the way Americans buy. These big box behemoths (Walmart, Best Buy, Target) in which children get lost arebecoming distribution centers, where workers assemble deliveries and consumers wait outside for their trunks to be filled. A space formerly devoted to T-shirts and televisions will be used to collect and package online orders. Stores will be smaller and integrated with digital operations—or risk becoming irrelevant.
What you will need to know tomorrow
What you’ll want to read in Bloomberg Pursuits
Speaking of GameStop, WallStreetBets founder Jaime Rogozinski just signed with United Talent Agency, which is home to Kevin Hart and Seth Rogen. He may be looking to capitalize on sudden fame after his Reddit clubhouse launched the video game retailer to the sky. Hollywood can’t get enough of GameStop and its charred saga of short sellers – studios have already commissioned nine projects based on it.New.
Bloomberg's New Economy Conversations with Andrew Browne: Big Pharma has partnered with governments to deliver coronavirus vaccines in record time. The successful moonshot could spur future research into other affordable drugs to treat global diseases. Join us on March 23 at 10 a.m. ET as Katalin Karikó, senior vice president of vaccine pioneer Covid BioNTech, and others chat The miracles of vaccines and the new promise of science.
