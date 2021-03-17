Importers urge government to cut taxes on polyester yarns





Polyester yarn traders (PFY) pointed out that the heavy taxes are alarming for textile exports, therefore, the government should reduce taxes on raw materials.

Prices of PFY, a basic raw material for the textile industry and small and medium-sized units, have risen sharply in local markets, said Khawar Noorani, Standing Committee on Imports of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry. of Pakistan (FPCCI). “It is catastrophic for the exports of the textile industry,” he said.

According to the First Quarterly Report 2020-21 of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the production of the textile sector increased by 2.2% in the first quarter (July-September) of fiscal year 2020-21 compared to marginal growth of 0.2% in the same period of the previous year.

The poor performance of the textile industry could be attributed to several factors, according to the quarterly report.

First, the local raw cotton crop, which serves as an input for the upstream cotton textile industry, has remained below average. The lower availability of the raw material, in turn, required imports of the commodity to the tune of $ 208 million, the highest import bill in the first quarter since fiscal 2008.

In addition, the increased dependence on imported cotton has also increased costs for the export-oriented industry, according to the report. The second factor that has hampered the growth of cotton textile production is the weak international demand for textile products.

Exports rose 2.9% in value thanks to better prices obtained for textile products, but demand for cotton clothing has not recovered in major destinations in Europe.

“We call on Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action to save the industry from this disaster and call on the government to abolish all taxes on PFY imports,” Noorani said.

Industry stakeholders feared that if the government did not immediately allow the duty-free importation of PFY, Pakistan would lose a large number of export orders.

Former President of Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA) said local PFY manufacturers have failed to meet demand from export-oriented industry and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), but despite this, the government imposed regulatory duties on PFY imports, which was unfair.

