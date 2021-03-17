Recently Revealed, Jokowi’s Son-in-Law’s Name Not Selvi Ananda As TV Broadcast





Portrait of Selvi Ananda as a news anchor. Youtube / TATV Solo © 2021 Merdeka.com Merdeka.com – Before officially marrying President Joko Widodo’s eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Selvi Ananda turned out to be a news anchor. He is known to have worked for a local television station called Terang Abadi Televisi (TATV), in the town of Solo, in central Java. This is known from video downloads on the TATV Solo Youtube channel. While working as a news anchor, Selvi apparently had his own broadcast name. So what is the broadcast name used by Selvi? The following is the full review: Selvi Ananda worked as a news reader From the video uploaded to the TATV Solo Youtube channel, it was stated that Selvi Ananda apparently worked at a local TV station and became a news anchor. Not only beautiful, Selvi is apparently also known as an intelligent woman. This has been proven by several successful programs that he has delivered. Youtube / TATV only © 2021 Merdeka.com Bring a Javanese language program Youtube / TATV only © 2021 Merdeka.com Working for a local television station, Selvi apparently broadcasts various information programs in Javanese. In the shared video, we saw that Selvi was very good at presenting events in Javanese. Selvi has its own broadcast name If during this time Selvi was known to the public as Selvi Ananda, she apparently had her own broadcast name when she was a news anchor. In the shared video, it is written that Selvi uses the broadcast name “Selvy Ashyra” in the loader that appears on the screen. Youtube / TATV only © 2021 Merdeka.com Selvi’s video as a news reader The following is a video of Selvi Ananda, when she became a Javanese news reader, cited on Youtube TATV Solo (3/17/2021): [khu] Read more: Selvi Ananda worked as …







