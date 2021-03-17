Boris Johnson backs ban on police ‘digital strip searches’ of rape victims





The ban on digital strip searches of rape victims is one more step, after Boris Johnson told a women’s safety summit he was not happy with the practice. Activists have called for new laws to stop police and investigators from searching the cell phones of rape victims, which may deter them from pursuing cases. At a meeting of the government task force on criminal justice on Monday night called in the wake of outrage over the Sarah Everard case, the prime minister said he wanted to address low conviction rates for rape. The i policy newsletter cut through the noise Mr Johnson has fully supported measures to improve women’s safety, including tackling the backlog of rape cases and preventing investigators from going through victims’ phones, a source familiar with the discussion said. . I. There have been several instances where lawyers seized text messages unrelated to the victims and used them as part of their defense in court. A report by Victims Commissioner Dame Vera Baird last year found that more than 40% of rape victims are going out of business, with many blaming the intrusive nature of digital strip searches. And around 58% of rape victims said they were not assured by the police that only relevant and necessary personal data would be used in prosecution. The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill currently before the Commons will make it illegal for police to seize cell phones and other digital devices from complainants and witnesses without their consent. Read more Charities slam fundamentally flawed CPS system to prosecute rape cases after Court of Appeal ruling The laws will provide a consistent legal basis at the national level for the purposes of preventing, detecting, investigating or prosecuting criminal offenses and protecting and preventing serious damage after inconsistencies have been identified between police forces. Data will only be extracted in cases where it is necessary for the trial, for example to investigate murders, and when the extraction is strictly necessary for the purposes of the investigation in accordance with the notes to the bill. Mr Johnson has been criticized for failing to strengthen protections for women under his government. At the summit, the prime minister approved additional funding for street lighting and video surveillance, as well as new policies on plainclothes police officers patrolling nightclubs and surrounding areas to protect women, which triggered a violent reaction from the militants. MPs voted for the police bill at second reading, by 359 votes to 263, majority 96. Conservative backbenchers are expected to oppose the bill’s plans to curb protests at later stages, with the prime minister warning he could face a rebellion. DUP MP Gavin Robinson told the House of Commons that measures allowing police to block loud and annoying protests would make a dictator blush, adding: The protests will be loud, the protests will disrupt and no matter how badly we can find the problem at their heart, the right to protest must be protected.

