Active Covid-19 cases increase 50% in three weeks – Pakistan





LAHORE: Seniors receive injections of Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine at a vaccination center at the Expo Center on Tuesday.M Arif / White Star

NCOC data reveals 2,511 more infections, 58 deaths in a single day National positivity ratio reaches 5.7 pc Razak Dawood gets vaccinated

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) revealed on Tuesday that the number of active Covid-19 cases increased by about 50% in three weeks, with an additional 2,511 people infected in a single day.

The national positivity ratio was recorded at 5.7%.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Trade Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood received the Covid-19 vaccine at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Mr. Dawood advised the elderly to benefit from the facility.

The number of active cases was around 16,000 last month, but it rose to 23,355 on Tuesday.

The number of cases began to rise after the NCOC decided on February 24 to ease most restrictions on businesses, schools, offices and other workplaces, allowing them to operate at full capacity.

However, relentlessly in the Covid-19 cases, the NCOC reimposed the restrictions on March 10.

CNOC also announced a two-week spring break at educational institutions in 10 cities, while Balochistan and Sindh were suggested to limit attendance to 50%.

According to NCOC data, 2,511 cases of Covid-19 and 58 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, with 258 patients on ventilators nationwide.

The vent occupancy rate was 46% in Islamabad, 35% in Lahore, 30% in Multan and 27% in Bahawalpur. Data on oxygen beds showed that Gujrat had an occupancy rate of 66%, followed by Peshawar 46%, Islamabad 38% and Lahore 30%.

No less than 2,394 patients are under treatment in hospitals across the country, with a total number of deaths recorded at 13,595.

Meanwhile, Abdul Razak Dawood reached PIMS to receive the vaccine.

This morning, I received the COVID vaccine. I went to PIMS and the whole process went smoothly and very well organized. I hope our senior population will use this facility. I would like to salute the efforts of the Ministry of Health and @fslsltn in this regard, the PM assistant tweeted.

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the vaccination campaign on February 2 and frontline health workers were vaccinated in the first phase.

In the first week of March, the Pakistan Drug Regulatory Authority cleared the use of Sinopharm, the only vaccine available in Pakistan for people over 60, and the inoculation process began on March 10. .

However, given the high death rate among seniors, the CNOC on March 15 allowed people aged 70 and over, who had registered on the 1166 helpline, to enter any center. vaccination to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Posted in Dawn, March 17, 2021

