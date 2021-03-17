NATO to put Turkey’s democratic setback on its agenda





NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in a speech to the European Parliament (EP) revealed that the alliance will put democratic retreat in Turkey on its agenda in the coming period. "I have expressed my serious concerns and we all know that there are serious differences and some issues ranging from the Eastern Mediterranean to the Turkish decision to purchase the Russian S-400 air defense system and related to democratic rights in Turkey, "Stoltenberg said. MEPs yesterday, Agence France-Presse reported. Stoltenberg said he believes the organization "at least can provide an important platform to discuss these issues, raise these issues and have serious debate and discussion on different concerns." Erosion of the rule of law and democracy in Turkey could become an important topic at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers to be held next week in Brussels for the first face-to-face meeting with the Bidens team. In his speech at the Munich 2021 Virtual Security Conference in February, US President Joe Biden underlined the importance of democracy and the rule of law for the US-EU security partnership. , saying: Our partnerships have endured and developed over the years because they are rooted in the richness of our common democratic values. They are based on a vision of a future where every voice counts, where the rights of all are protected and the rule of law is respected. Despite being a NATO member since 1952, Turkey has angered alliance members in recent years with a series of maneuvers. Ankara has drawn anger from some of its 30-nation grouping allies over its position in a maritime territorial dispute with Greece, another NATO member, and its role in the conflicts in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh . In December, Washington imposed sanctions on the Turkish military buying agency over Ankaras' decision to buy the S-400 missile defense system from rival NATO Russia. President Biden has maintained a firm line on buying Russian weapons as his administration continues to determine its approach to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan.

