House of Lords: will Boris Johnson ask Narendra Modi about freedom?

Members of the House of Lords criticized the Narendra Modi government during a debate Monday on “restrictions on liberty”.

One MP – meaning he doesn’t align with any party – Lord Harries of Pentregarth asked what representations Britain has made to the Indian government “about reports that this government is restricting freedoms ( 1) non-governmental organizations, (2) academics, and (3) other groups ”.

In response, Lord Goldsmith of Richmond Park, Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, said Foreign Minister Lord Tariq Ahmed – he visited India – “had raised concerns about NGOs and human rights activists to the Indian High Commissioner ”.

He continued: “In February, senior British officials discussed academic restrictions with the Department of External Affairs. On March 3, senior FCDO officials discussed with the Indian High Commissioner British parliamentary interest in restrictions on civil society groups in India.

Harries was dissatisfied and persisted: “To cite just one of many examples, more than 24 Dalit rights activists are in jail on unsubstantiated charges, including 80-year-old poet Varavara Rao, and an 83-year-old Jesuit priest, Father Stan Swamy.

“When the Prime Minister’s proposed visit to India is reinstated, he will draw Modi’s attention to the Freedom House report released this week in which India has been demoted from a democratic society and free to a “partially free” society? “

Goldsmith – he is Zac Goldsmith, younger brother of Jemima Khan and former brother-in-law of Imran Khan – replied: “We will continue to engage India on the full range of human rights issues and to voice our concerns where we have them – as we do. – including at ministerial level. “

Lord McConnell of Glenscorrodale, a Labor peer, was also critical: “In my opinion, these reports of restrictions on freedom of speech and organization in India flow directly from the 2019 decision to end the autonomy of the people of Kashmir and impose severe restrictions. , lock up political leaders and end freedom of speech.

“Does the government agree that India cannot claim to be the greatest democracy in the world if it continues to restrict free speech and freedom to organize? Will the government make representations to India that if it is to be part of the democratic nations of the world, it must strictly adhere to these values?

Peers are invariably polite but know how to make their points calmly and forcefully.

Baroness Northover, a conservative, also said: “The Indian government is reported to view human rights as an internal issue.… The lessons of the 20th century in particular show that it is vital that the world pay attention. human rights, even within the country. limits. If so, what representations have been and are being made to the Indian government regarding the forced closure of Amnesty International India and the freezing of its accounts? “

Goldsmith replied: “The right to protest peacefully is vital in any democracy and we encourage all states to ensure that their laws conform to international standards. Any allegation of human rights violations is obviously of great concern and must be addressed.… Lord Ahmad… raised the case of Amnesty International India with the Indian High Commissioner on December 1 and FCDO officials raised our concerns with Indian High Commission. A few weeks earlier, we asked in our representations that Amnesty’s accounts be unblocked while the investigation continues. We have noted the important role of NGOs in all democracies. “

The Earl of Sandwich, an MP, commented: “Will HMG continue to complain regularly to the Modi government about the imprisonment of journalists and the fear of persecution felt by non-Hindu minorities, Dalit activists, NGOs and all those who campaign against human rights violations? ? “

Lord Collins of Highbury of Labor said: “The strong relationship with India, based on trust and mutual respect, should give us the confidence to play the role of a critical friend. It means emphasizing the importance of a free civil society in a democracy. Can the minister say whether the Prime Minister will raise this issue not only through our relations with ministers, but with Prime Minister Modi in the G7?

Goldsmith has confirmed that Boris Johnson “will be visiting India shortly. This will be an opportunity to discuss a very wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues directly with the Indian government. Of course, when we have specific concerns, the Prime Minister will raise them directly with the Indian government, as you would expect from a close friend and partner.

Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs should fear that the reputation of the Indian government is gradually being damaged.

Goldsmith presented the thinking of the British government: “India – as the largest and, as I said, one of the oldest democracies in the world – and the UK have a very deep and very large. Our business and investment partnership is thriving and we collaborate in the areas of defense and security. Together we are a force for good in the world…. We see each other as friends, but as critical friends.