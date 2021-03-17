Who benefits Acting Governor Jokowi to elect before 2024

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

Hundreds of regions will be led by Acting Regional Chiefs (Pj.) Appointed by the central government in 2022-2024. Experts believe this system will benefit those close to the president Joko Widodoand some parts to come Election 2024.

The election of hundreds of regional leaders by the government is the result of electoral law and law Pilkada in which new regional, provincial and municipal elections will be held simultaneously across Indonesia in 2024.

Thus, the head of the region whose mandate expires in 2022 and 2023 will be replaced by the PC chosen by the central government.





Indonesian Institute of Science (LIPI) policy researcher Wasisto Jati believes this system will benefit Jokowi’s circle. Indeed, Jokowi has very great powers to determine who will occupy the seat of the regional chief.

He said the parties could benefit if they could influence Jokowi’s decision. Because they can take over the post of regional chiefs without worrying about participating in regional elections.

“Politically, the actors that benefit are the coalition of national governments as they can fully focus on the 2024 elections without having to worry about the local level,” Wasisto said when contacted by CNNIndonesia.com on Tuesday (3/16) .

He said that this system would also have an impact on the victory in the general elections of 2024. According to him, the parties would have a better position in the elections if they succeeded in controlling the previous regional elections.

Wasisto believes that the PDIP will be the party that benefits the most before 2024. This is because this party has a close relationship with Jokowi compared to the other parties.

“I think the PDIP in particular will benefit more from this policy than members of other coalition parties. Because several strategic areas in post-conflict local elections are on average floating voting areas with large numbers of votes cast. voice, ”he said.

A total of 271 regions will be headed by the interim regional chief. A total of 101 regional heads of the 2017 regional elections had their term in 2022, and 170 regional heads of the 2018 regional elections had their term in 2023.

Especially for the governors, there will be 27 who will expire their mandate, 7 in 2022 and 17 in 2023. The interim governor will be proposed by the Ministry of the Interior and then directly elected by the president.

In the meantime, for the regent and interim mayor, proposed by the governor and elected by the Ministry of the Interior.

“For the governor, according to the law, we leave it to the president. Perhaps the president will also lead the TPA, involving other officials as the final assessment team which was instrumental. Due. the long term of office, “said the Minister of the Interior. Affairs Tito Karnavian at a joint hearing with Commission II DPR in Parliament, Jakarta, Monday (15/3).

Contacted separately, the political observer from the University of Andalas Asrinaldi also considered that the appointment of a regional official would be very political. Because that will determine the title in 2024.

He suspects that each side will try to influence Jokowi’s decision to determine Pj. According to him, the fight for interests will be fierce in areas where there are voters such as the provinces of the island of Java.

“I think this is a favorable position, especially the legislature and the president. We have to be careful who is in charge of the governor, I think the party will fight there,” Asrinaldi said when contacted by CNNIndonesia. com, Tuesday (3/16).





