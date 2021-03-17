Ted Lieu lifts Donald Trump’s ‘Kung flu’ rhetoric after Atlanta spa shootings





Democratic Representative Ted Lieu drew attention to former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric about the COVID-19 pandemic following the deadly spa shootings in Atlanta, Georgia.

Lieu, who represents California’s 33rd Congressional District and is himself of Asian descent, cited the former president’s use of the term “kung flu” to describe the virus, saying that the use of the language by Trump had exacerbated the discrimination.

At least eight people were killed in three Atlanta spa shootings on Tuesday night and six of the victims have been identified as women of Asian descent. A 21-year-old man is in custody and the police are investigating the mobile.

Lieu initially focused on the deaths and the possibility that the shootings were a hate crime. Many of his fellow Democrats have made similar comments.

“According to this report, 6 of the 8 murder victims in the mass shooting in the Atlanta area are Asian women,” Lieu tweeted.

“Was it a hate crime? We need more evidence. But we do know that the alleged killer has targeted three locations where the victims are disproportionately Asian women.”

Lieu then shared a tweet from actor and comedian Mindy Kaling mourning the loss of her life and highlighting what she called “the normalization of anti-Asian hate speech over the past year”.

“The former president used racist phrases like Kung Flu which inflamed discrimination against the Asian American community,” Lieu wrote in response.

“Officials who continue to use ethnic identifiers to describe the virus are part of the problem. Please be part of the solution instead. #StopAsianHate.”

Trump has often referred to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus” or the “Wuhan virus”. The disease was first reported in Wuhan, a city in central China, and Trump has sought to link the virus to his frequent criticism of China as an adversary of the United States.

He first used the term “kung flu” on June 21, 2020 during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

A combination of “flu” and “kung fu,” an umbrella term for Chinese martial arts, the phrase was quickly criticized for having racist and anti-Asian overtones.

“It has more names than any disease in history. I can name the kung flu. I can name 19 different versions of names,” Trump told the crowd.

Prior to the June 21 rally, Trump had previously defended his use of phrases like “Chinese virus,” telling reporters in March 2020 that his choice of language was “not racist at all. He’s from China. I want to be precise ”.

Atlanta Police have said Robert Aaron Long was the suspect in all three shootings, but have yet to reveal the alleged motivation for the murders.

Newsweek has asked Trump’s office for comment.

Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) questions Intelligence Committee Minority Counsel Stephen Castor and Intelligence Committee Majority Counsel Daniel Goldman during House impeachment inquest hearings before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill December 9, 2019 in Washington, DC. Lieu criticized anti-Asian rhetoric in the wake of the deadly shootings in Atlanta, Georgia. Doug Mills-Pool / Getty Images

