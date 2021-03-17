Turkey: do not expel opposition MP from parliament

(Istanbul) Any decision by the Turkish parliament to use a wrongful conviction of an opposition politician for a social media post as a pretext to strip him of his parliamentary seat and imprison him would aggravate the grave violation of his right to freedom of expression and violate the rights of voters. to choose their representatives, Human Rights Watch said today.

mer Faruk Gergerliolu, MP since 2018 from the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) representing Kocaeli province in western Turkey, is one of the most vocal human rights critics of President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ governments. Gergerliolu, a longtime doctor and human rights defender, was convicted in February 2018 of disseminating terrorist propaganda based on a 2016 social media post that did not advocate violence.

Any move to strip Faruk Gergerliolu of his parliamentary seat as a prelude to his imprisonment would sound like retaliation from the Erdogan government for its courageous and vocal stand on behalf of thousands of victims of human rights violations, said Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central. Asia Director at Human Rights Watch. Gergerliolus’s conviction is a blatant violation of his right to free speech and using it as a pretext to expel him from parliament would show a deep contempt for democratic standards and the right to political association.

The Turkish Court of Appeal upheld the conviction and sentence of two years and six months in prison on February 19, 2021. On March 15, the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament indicated that measures to strip Gergerliolu of his seat may be imminent, although Gergerliolu has filed a constitutional court challenge against the prosecution against him.

On August 20, 2016, almost two years before becoming an MP, Gergerliolu tweeted and commented on a new stories briefly reporting that the leadership of the Kurdistan Armed Workers Party (PKK) based in northern Iraq called on the Turkish state to take a step towards peace. The report also provided a lengthy response to the PKK’s appeal by Blent Arin, then speaker of parliament and former deputy prime minister.

Gergerliolu said that, [the PKKs] the call must be properly considered, there is no end to the problem! (This pain must be judged correctly, there is no end to it!), arguing that there should be a renewed peace process to end the decades-long conflict between the Turkish state and the PKK. Gergerlioglu was convicted for this tweet sharing the press article and accompanying photo of PKK fighters. But no one from the news site that published the article has been prosecuted, and the news article itself with the photograph is still available online and has never been the subject of a decision to justice blocking it or demanding its deletion.

The Gergerliolus 2016 tweet clearly falls within the boundaries of protected speech and there is no reason to argue that it might be necessary or proportionate to prosecute it for comments expressing opinion and not inciting violence. , Human Rights Watch said. His prosecution and conviction constitute a serious violation of his rights to freedom of opinion and expression and takes place against the background of widespread and systematic violations of freedom of expression by the Turkish government which escalated after the attempt. coup in 2016.

Any argument that the tweet provides a possible ground for denying parliamentary immunity to Gergerliolu because relying on Article 14 of the Turkish Constitution, Gergerliolu was abusing constitutionally protected fundamental rights or attempting to divide the country or overthrow the republic, does not stand up to scrutiny. Said Rights Watch.

Nonetheless, on March 15, the speaker of the Turkish parliament indicated that measures to strip Gergerliolu of his seat could be imminent because if a member is found guilty of a crime referred to in Article 14, the president only has to to read the notification of a conviction. to the general assembly of parliaments so that this deputy loses his parliamentary seat.

In fact, Article 14 is vague and does not make it clear that it includes the dissemination of terrorist propaganda, the offense for which Gergerliolu was convicted, and a charge commonly misused in Turkey to end hated protected speech. by the government. As such, Human Rights Watch considers that removing Gergerliolu’s parliamentary seat on the grounds of his conviction for disseminating terrorist propaganda would amount to an arbitrary and unlawful interference with his constitutional right to parliamentary immunity.

Prior to being elected to parliament in the 2018 general election, Gergerliolu was well known for his many years of involvement in human rights activism alongside his professional work as a doctor. After being arbitrarily dismissed by emergency decree from his work in the public health sector, he worked briefly in a private hospital and continued his human rights work.

After entering parliament, Gergerliolu made human rights his main focus and was the voice of tens of thousands of people arbitrarily dismissed and imprisoned as a result of the 2016 coup attempt. where few parliamentarians or activists have defended the rights of those unfairly targeted for their links with the Fethullah Glen movement, which Turkey considers a terrorist organization responsible for the coup attempt, Gergerliolu did not hesitated principled and impartial stand in defending their rights, Human Rights Watch said. He has made a huge contribution by telling the stories of ordinary people facing deep injustice and standing up for them in their struggle for dignity and recognition regardless of their political and social affiliations.

In recent weeks, Gergerliolu has raised the issue of regularly reported strip searches of women detained as a cruel and degrading practice. His work to highlight the issue received wide coverage in the Turkish media, but was the subject of full or partial denials by the prison authorities and members of parliament of the ruling coalition.

Gergerliolu’s deeply flawed conviction for a social media post should not become the pretext for expelling him from parliament and putting him in jail, Williamson said. A Constitutional Court ruling is pending on his case and in the meantime the government would do better to seriously address the human rights concerns raised by Gergerliolu and let him continue his legitimate parliamentary work as an MP. elected.