Is China Committing Genocide Against the Uyghurs? Information vacuum obscures conditions in Xinjiang

Surveillance and censorship have long prevented a full view of conditions in Xinjiang. But last year, Beijing locked the borders, citing the coronavirus; expelled foreign journalists who reported on Xinjiang; and deleted information from area websites.

Regimes that commit these kinds of crimes usually try to prevent the spread of damaging information, said Deborah Mayersen, an Australian genocide expert.

The State Department, which began labeling the Xinjiang crackdown as genocide in January, said senior officials in the Biden administration would raise Xinjiang when they meet their Chinese counterparts in Alaska on Thursday.

Beginning in 2017, the Xinjiang government waged a massive political re-education campaign against Uyghurs and other ethnic groups. Researchers estimate that more than a million people have been held in camps, some released, some transferred to prison and others forced to work in factories.

Gene Bunin, a researcher who documents Uyghur testimony, said he did not know of a single former detainee who had managed to leave China in 2020. Coupled with severe restrictions on communication between residents of Xinjiang and foreigners, that means few new first-person testimonials for a year.

Another Xinjiang expert, Timothy Grose, said that due to the lack of new details, he recently ended a multi-year project to calculate the number of detentions in Xinjiang.

The places where I received current information, since Covid, have not gone silent, but their content has changed, said Grose, a professor at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Indiana.

Adrian Zenz, a U.S.-based Xinjiang researcher, said much of the recent scholarship has become semi-historic as it has become more difficult to research current conditions.

The effects of this vacuum are more and more pronounced. Human rights activists are frustrated by the drift of discussions towards the abstract and the historical. Meanwhile, Chinese propaganda outlets are seizing on vague or outdated information circulating in the West to try to discredit the larger proof.

Zumrat Dawut was placed in an internment camp for Uyghur minorities in Xinjiang and was forcibly sterilized, but she was released from China. (Jason Aldag / The Washington Post)

Is it genocide?

The most official type of genocide determination would come from an international tribunal. Investigators could uncover new facts and punish those responsible.

These systems started moving in 2017 after violent persecution of the Rohingya in Myanmar. The United Nations Human Rights Council appointed a fact-finding mission, which concluded that there was genocidal intent. The International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court have opened cases, both pending.

None of this happened for the crackdown on Xinjiang. Activists attribute the inaction to China’s political influence.

An ICJ case requires a sponsor country, such as The Gambia in the case against Myanmar in 2019. Nury Turkel, the first US Uyghur commissioner of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, said no country was risking the Beijing’s anger by sponsoring an ICJ case.

There is no Gambia for the Uyghur people, Turkel said.

As for the ICC, China is not a member. ICC prosecutors declined to investigate in December, citing a lack of jurisdiction. Lawyers representing Uyghurs are still pursuing a case based on the expulsion of Uyghurs to China from Tajikistan and Cambodia, countries under ICC jurisdiction.

At the UN Human Rights Council, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called for an investigation into Xinjiang in February, but the outlook is complicated by China’s recent election to the council for a three-year term.

Questions remain about access to international investigators: Xinjiang officials notorious for take foreign visitors for organized tours, sometimes with officials posing as villagers. In January, World Health Organization investigators probing the origins of the coronavirus in China were taken by their hosts to a propaganda museum.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China welcomed the visit of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, saying there had never been genocide, forced labor and religious oppression in Xinjiang. After initially denying the existence of the camps, Beijing switched to defending Uyghur detentions as an anti-extremism initiative.

While international institutions refuse to investigate, countries are left to make inherently weaker judgments on their own.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the events of the Xinjiang genocide on his last full day in office. The Biden administration continued to use the term.

Canadian lawmakers also declared genocide in February, although Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the term was hugely loaded and needed further consideration.

The designation remains controversial among Xinjiang scholars in the West. China’s treatment of Uyghurs is widely believed to constitute crimes against humanity, but disagreement over whether there is sufficient evidence that Beijing intended to destroy Uyghurs as a key group of the definition of genocide in international law.

Mayersen, the genocide expert, said the available evidence must be weighed against the imperative to act.

Waiting for conclusive and overwhelming evidence can also mean waiting for people to endure genocide, she said.

In search of evidence

Understanding of Xinjiang is hampered by a grim reality: since the crackdown began, few Uyghurs have been able to leave China or communicate with the outside world.

Bunin, the researcher who compiles Uyghur testimonies, estimates that only a few dozen Uyghurs managed to leave China after their detention in a camp, as well as several hundred ethnic Kazakhs from Xinjiang.

It’s a much smaller pool of first-person testimony compared to Myanmar. After the 2017 crackdown, more than one million Rohingya refugees fled to Bangladesh, where researchers were able to interview them.

This made it difficult for Xinjiang researchers to prove the systemic implementation and intent of the most explosive claims, including torture and rape in the camps.

Western activists and researchers have tried to pull together bits of information into a more complete picture. A result was a report from the Newlines Institute, based in Washington this month, presenting evidence that could support a genocide designation.

While this push has filled some of the gaps, much remains unknown, including whether the camps are still open.

In December 2019, under international pressure, the Xinjiang government announced that it had closed its camps. (In the words of the government, all students in vocational and educational training centers had graduated.)

It is not known if this happened. Journalists were able to approach a small number of weak-security camps in Xinjiang last year and verify that they were empty. In other cases, roadblocks around the camps prevented the approach.

Can we say that all the camps have been closed? said Maya Wang, researcher at Human Rights Watch. I am not entirely confident about this. There are a lot of people whose whereabouts we don’t know.

The lack of clarity hampered activists’ calls to action. Some are pushing for a boycott of the Olympic Games, with the slogan “Close the camps or lose the Games”. Others are reluctant to adopt this call, in case the camps are closed, rendering the request moot.

Researchers note that full investigations are sometimes only possible if a regime falls such as, most importantly, the Nuremberg Holocaust trials and other Nazi German war crimes.

You will never really be able to access information in Xinjiang unless a new government provides you with all of this evidence, said Julian Ku, professor of international law at Hofstra University.

Prevent and punish

Signatories to the 1948 Genocide Convention, including China and the United States in addition to 150 other states, pledged to take action to prevent genocide, not just punish it.

Some activists criticize the recent emphasis on punishing China rather than preventive actions that could immediately help Uyghurs.

The lives of Uyghurs are not a subject of academic debate, Turkel said. We need urgent action.

Still, it has been difficult to identify what foreigners can do. Beijing rejects Xinjiang’s plea as interference in internal affairs. The measures Western governments are discussing, such as sanctions or an Olympic boycott, would put pressure on Beijing but would not immediately help the Uyghurs.

Wang of Human Rights Watch said countries could grant asylum to overseas Uyghurs, many of whom live in limbo after leaving China. They could also help large non-governmental organizations collect evidence, she said.

Bunin argues that greater transparency in Xinjiang is among the most pressing issues. This would help clarify whether the camps are still functioning, whether Uyghurs are still forced into factory jobs, and what evidence has been used to sentence many people to long prison terms.

The most reasonable thing to demand is transparency, he said.