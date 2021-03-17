Politics
Dominic Cummings reveals science deal convinced him to work for Boris Johnson
Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser, revealed he would only agree to work in Downing Street if the Prime Minister doubled Britain’s science budget and created a ‘high-risk, high-return’ research agency “.
Cummings, in his first major public appearance since his ouster last November, told the House of Commons Science Committee that the “deal” was made in his living room on Sunday before Johnson became Prime Minister in July 2019 .
Cummings said his working conditions with Johnson also included a pledge to shake up the civil service and an assurance the PM was “extremely serious” about securing Brexit without a second referendum.
“He said ‘okay’,” Cummings told MPs. “It was in my living room, the Sunday before he became Prime Minister.” The exchanges confirmed the extraordinary influence exerted by Cummings on the Prime Minister.
Cummings walked out of Downing Street last November carrying his goods in a cardboard box, after a power struggle that saw Johnson eliminate his top voting-age advisers.
Since then, the Brexit campaign leader has kept a low public profile, although a slew of recent stories about Carrie Symonds – Johnson’s fiancee – have been blamed by Number 10 insiders on Cummings allies.
Johnson has honored his promise to deliver Brexit, has pledged to more than double research and development spending to £ 22bn by 2024-25 and is now setting up Aria, an £ 800m science research agency. But the civil service has proved more resistant to reforms.
Appearing relaxed in an open-necked white shirt, Cummings familiarly exposed to MPs his belief that the “horrible” bureaucracy at Whitehall has held back innovation and scientific advancement.
He said Aria – the Agency for Advanced Research and Invention – was welcome, but should be given “extreme freedom” from Whitehall’s interference.
The agency, due to begin work in 2022, is a UK version of the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, formerly known as Arpa, which has been promoted by Cummings for years.
Cummings told MPs that bodies such as Darpa or Bletchley Park, the UK’s code breaking center, thrived because they were initially freed from a ‘horrible bureaucracy’, but were ultimately suffocated by red tape .
He said Aria had to operate “on the edge of the scientific world,” adding: “The greatest danger is that this will half happen. If that happened, it would be better, in my opinion, not to do it at all. “
Cummings argued that the agency should be free from typical Whitehall rules covering areas such as human resources, state aid, civil service pay scales or the ‘horrible’ business case procedures of the government. Treasure.
The independent research agency will be responsible for funding “the most ambitious and advanced areas of research”.
Government officials said Cummings was not seen as a future leader of the corps. The business department said the new agency would be headed by “eminent scientists of world renown.” A recruitment exercise will begin shortly to find a general manager and a president.
“I’m not looking to be involved, I shouldn’t be involved,” Cummings said. “The only way I would be helpful would be to pick the wrong people to handle it.” He said there were “rumors that number 10 might ask me to do it” but said if it was true he would refuse.
Cummings denied that he was given a 40% salary increase after Covid-19, claiming he was only ‘interfering’ in salary discussions by insisting he did not want a pay rise when he arrived at Downing Street in the summer of 2019.
He said the subsequent salary increase between £ 140,000 and £ 145,000 only took place after being rehired after the general election, when he returned to ‘the normal pay scale for my post’ .
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]