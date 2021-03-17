Dominic Cummings reveals science deal convinced him to work for Boris Johnson

Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser, revealed he would only agree to work in Downing Street if the Prime Minister doubled Britain’s science budget and created a ‘high-risk, high-return’ research agency “.

Cummings, in his first major public appearance since his ouster last November, told the House of Commons Science Committee that the “deal” was made in his living room on Sunday before Johnson became Prime Minister in July 2019 .

Cummings said his working conditions with Johnson also included a pledge to shake up the civil service and an assurance the PM was “extremely serious” about securing Brexit without a second referendum.

“He said ‘okay’,” Cummings told MPs. “It was in my living room, the Sunday before he became Prime Minister.” The exchanges confirmed the extraordinary influence exerted by Cummings on the Prime Minister.

Cummings walked out of Downing Street last November carrying his goods in a cardboard box, after a power struggle that saw Johnson eliminate his top voting-age advisers.

Since then, the Brexit campaign leader has kept a low public profile, although a slew of recent stories about Carrie Symonds – Johnson’s fiancee – have been blamed by Number 10 insiders on Cummings allies.

Johnson has honored his promise to deliver Brexit, has pledged to more than double research and development spending to £ 22bn by 2024-25 and is now setting up Aria, an £ 800m science research agency. But the civil service has proved more resistant to reforms.

Appearing relaxed in an open-necked white shirt, Cummings familiarly exposed to MPs his belief that the “horrible” bureaucracy at Whitehall has held back innovation and scientific advancement.

He said Aria – the Agency for Advanced Research and Invention – was welcome, but should be given “extreme freedom” from Whitehall’s interference.

The agency, due to begin work in 2022, is a UK version of the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, formerly known as Arpa, which has been promoted by Cummings for years.

Cummings told MPs that bodies such as Darpa or Bletchley Park, the UK’s code breaking center, thrived because they were initially freed from a ‘horrible bureaucracy’, but were ultimately suffocated by red tape .

He said Aria had to operate “on the edge of the scientific world,” adding: “The greatest danger is that this will half happen. If that happened, it would be better, in my opinion, not to do it at all. “

Cummings argued that the agency should be free from typical Whitehall rules covering areas such as human resources, state aid, civil service pay scales or the ‘horrible’ business case procedures of the government. Treasure.

The independent research agency will be responsible for funding “the most ambitious and advanced areas of research”.

Government officials said Cummings was not seen as a future leader of the corps. The business department said the new agency would be headed by “eminent scientists of world renown.” A recruitment exercise will begin shortly to find a general manager and a president.

“I’m not looking to be involved, I shouldn’t be involved,” Cummings said. “The only way I would be helpful would be to pick the wrong people to handle it.” He said there were “rumors that number 10 might ask me to do it” but said if it was true he would refuse.

Cummings denied that he was given a 40% salary increase after Covid-19, claiming he was only ‘interfering’ in salary discussions by insisting he did not want a pay rise when he arrived at Downing Street in the summer of 2019.

He said the subsequent salary increase between £ 140,000 and £ 145,000 only took place after being rehired after the general election, when he returned to ‘the normal pay scale for my post’ .