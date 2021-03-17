Shared climate vision on the agenda with PM Modi: Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson is expected to visit India at the end of April. (Deposit)

London:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that the UK and India’s shared vision for a sustainable future would be on the agenda for talks with ‘friend’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his next visit to New Delhi next month.

Addressing the Virtual International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI) inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, Mr Johnson praised the Indian Prime Minister’s ‘fantastic leadership’ in areas such as renewable energy in the global fight against climate change and praised CDRI’s “excellent initiative”. led by India and co-chaired by UK.

He said the purpose of these coalitions was to learn more from each other and to support those who are particularly vulnerable to the dramatic effects of climate change, such as small island nations.

“We have a common vision of a sustainable future for our nations and the global community and I look forward to discussing this and many other issues with Prime Minister Modi on my next visit to India,” he said. he said in his video message from Downing Street in London.

Mr Johnson is expected to visit India at the end of April.

“I congratulate my friend Prime Minister Modi for his commitment to this excellent initiative, the Coalition for Disaster Resilience Infrastructure (CDRI). The UK is proud to be the co-chair and I am delighted that since its launch, the coalition has made such a great start with 28 countries and organizations now registered, ”he said.

He highlighted how the UK embarked on its journey to make its infrastructure more resilient to disasters more than 10 years ago and is investing £ 5.2bn in strengthening flood defenses and having “wealth of expertise to share “.

“If our fight against COVID-19 has taught us anything over the past year, it is that we must be prepared for the challenges that may arise next.”

“And, as the global climate changes, we must not only do everything in our power to achieve Global Net Zero, an ambitious goal of reducing emissions by 2030, but we must also adapt to its effects. and building resilience to disasters – our roads, bridges, power lines, schools and hospitals – all the infrastructure we rely on to keep our economies moving and our communities safe. They have to be prepared, ”Mr Johnson said.

“As we look forward to COP26 in Glasgow in November, we are working hard to help countries adapt to the effects of climate change. Let us act now so that, as we rebuild better after the pandemic, we do so in a cleaner and greener way. all of our communities are stronger and more resilient, ”he added, referring to the United Nations climate conference hosted by the UK later this year.

India and the UK are co-chairs of CDRI and are currently working together to create a new multi-country facility to help small island developing states build climate and disaster resilient infrastructure.

“In our quest for resilience, we are all in the same boat. The pandemic has reminded us that no one is safe until everyone is safe,” Prime Minister Modi said in his inaugural address .

The virtual event, hosted by India from Wednesday to Friday, brings together stakeholders from partner countries and organizations to promote the resilience of new and existing infrastructure systems against climate and disaster risks in support of sustainable development .