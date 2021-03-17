In Ga. GOP, Duncan fights with Trump sparks loud questions, understated praise





And even though he ruled out a race for the U.S. Senate, Duncan has taken steps to set up an independent group known as GOP 2.0 that recently launched a website claiming a better way forward.

Duncans’ strategy now amounts to a Rorschach test for Republicans in Georgia: Did he take a courageous stand against a polarizing party figure to move his party forward in a post-Trump era? Or is it a cowardly and confusing move begging the GOP backlash in 2022 if it chooses to run again?

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, right, stands alongside Georgia House President David Ralston, left, and Attorney General Chris Carr as they greet President Donald Trump after arriving at the reserve base Dobbins’ airshow in November 2019. Since then Duncan has scolded Trump forcefully. claims of a rigged election and urged other Republicans to step away from the former president and take a “big tent” approach to winning back the moderates. Curtis Compton/[email protected]

Even those who know Duncan best are divided over his future. Some see him preparing for re-election in 2022, when he is expected to face opposition from pro-Trump challengers. Others say he has telegraphed an upcoming decision not to participate in the contest and instead influence the GOP leadership since his absence.

Whether you like it or not, the former president is the most popular figure in the Republican Party. And I don’t know what he thinks as he continues to sue him, said Senator Burt Jones, a Republican from Jackson who was stripped of his presidency by Duncan in January.

I have never seen caucus morale at a lower level. More and more people are wondering what he is doing, Jones added. The caucus says one thing, and it continues on AJC or CNN and says the opposite. The optics are just not good.

Duncan, who narrowly won office in 2018, said he would not define his next step until the end of the legislative session later this month. But he said he believed his party needed voices that could reduce the noise and disinformation spread by Trump and his allies.

My main concern is about the future of our party and the false narrative that Republicans lost the White House to widespread voter fraud, he said.

I’m willing to push back because I care about this holiday and what we have to offer, he said. And I will continue to work for this state and all of its citizens until this work is completed.

In a Sunday appearance on Meet the Press, the first-term Republican drew an even sharper line.

Republicans don’t need electoral reform to win, we need leadership, he said. I think there are millions of Republicans waking up across the country who are realizing that Donald Trump’s tone and divisive strategy is impossible to win in a forward-looking election.

A former professional baseball player, Duncan was a member of Georgia House for three Forsyth County terms when he announced a candidacy for the seat vacated by Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle.

He was an underdog from the start against Senator David Shafer, who was on the verge of winning the GOP nomination in 2018. But Duncan narrowly beat Shafer in the second round, in part thanks to a wave of outside spending framing Shafer as a shady insider.

One of the main architects of the upset victory is Chip Lake, who left his post as Duncans ‘main assistant in a state of anger at the end of 2019. Lake is now one of Duncans’ harshest critics, and he describes his former boss as an accidental lieutenant governor who was not forced to evolve politically on the election track.

He didn’t go through the political birth canal and didn’t learn to breathe on his own, Lake said. Now he wants to be a martyr. He is victimized to sell the GOP 2.0 concept.

Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, center, appears at a press conference with Governor Brian Kemp, right, and Georgia House President David Ralston. Duncan’s future in GOP state is a point of division among Republicans due to his conflicts with former President Donald Trump, still the most powerful influence on the party despite his November electoral loss. Curtis Compton / [email protected]

Yet other Republicans praise Duncan for publicly stating what many senior GOP officials will only say in confidence: that Trump is relentlessly focused on reversing his November defeat and that lies about a rigged election helped squandering parties’ chances of winning the second round of the US Senate in January.

The Duncans are taking the heat, but we have a decision as Republicans: do we want leaders who will do what’s best for Georgia, or do we want leaders who will do what’s right? better for the base? said Martha Zoller, a conservative commentator.

It took a lot of courage to take this step. The Republican Party in Georgia is still a Jenga game and our foundation is always on the move, she said. He’s trying to help us stabilize him.

Before the November election and its tumultuous aftermath, Duncan looked much more solid.

He helped push a historic set of hate crimes through a divided State Senate last year and avoided any serious discussion of removing his powers, a perennial concern since taking office. Its political action committee, Advance Georgia, has raised about $ 1.7 million to promote Senate allies of the GOP.

Now, however, Republican senators are openly fighting for the position if he decides against a re-election offer or to challenge him if he runs again. Among the possible suitors are Jones and Shafer, who is now the state chairman of the GOP.

I don’t know what he’s thinking. Why does he not make as much effort to fight the Democrats as he does to his own party? said State Senator Matt Brass, a Newnan Republican and Duncan critic. It’s like he’s having a personal vendetta against Trump and none of that makes sense to me.

Duncan also won’t get free passes from Democrats, who want to remind voters that despite his vision of a post-Trump GOP, the lieutenant governor once enthusiastically backed the former president.

Duncan has gone from President Trump’s limo and his support for the Big Lie to open criticism of election law on CNN, said Democratic Representative Erick Allen, a potential candidate for lieutenant governor next year.

He told Meet the Press that Republicans need leadership, Allen said. But leadership does not hide in your office during the debate on horrific election bills.

