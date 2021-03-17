Donald Trump spends his days chatting, golfing and getting revenge on RINOs





At his home in Mar-a-Lago, ex-President Trump is planning for “disloyal” Republicans. Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Donald Trump seems calm. Hanging out at Mar-a-Lago, his lavish club in West Palm Beach, Florida, the former president plays golf, mingles with club members, calls old business friends in New York and Florida. The frustration and anger that followed his electoral defeat is not visible on the surface, friends say.

But, they add, the anger is still very present. According to several Trump allies who spoke to Newsweek in the background, the former president spent much of his time in Mar-a-lago plotting what to do – and what not to do. not to do – between now and the midterm elections in 2022. They say he has not decided to run again in 2024, and will not do so anytime soon, as his presence freezes the presidential race for the GOP. They also say he ruled out trying to start a social media or digital broadcasting company – widespread in 2020 – saying it would take too long and be too expensive to achieve. Even though Trump remains “extremely frustrated” with bans on him on Facebook and Twitter, the idea of ​​creating some sort of competing presence “was still primarily speculative; there wasn’t much to do. It’s too heavy, ”said a former senior campaign aide who requested anonymity to speak freely.

Trump begins almost every day with a call between 8 and 9 a.m. with Jason Miller, a longtime communications assistant and senior campaign official. They talk about current events and what Trump might say publicly about things like the growing crisis on the border with Mexico. (Miller’s Twitter feed became an occasional proxy for Trump to communicate with his supporters. Miller’s pinned tweet, for example: Acquitted forever.) “He always read all the papers, watched the morning shows, watched the cable news. Not much is missing, “Miller told former Trump campaign strategist Steve Bannon in a recent interview. The suite of advisers still around Trump – which includes, among others, 2016 campaign assistant Corey Lewandowski and former 2020 campaign managers Brad Parscale and Bill Stepien – have started to perform granular analysis on top 2022 races in the past. Key states, for the House and the Senate. and governors’ races, according to sources around the former president. They try to figure out who to approve, who to recruit as potential candidates – and which “primary” incumbents.

Donald Trump Jr. is omnipresent in these discussions. Son-in-law Jared Kushner in particular is not. Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s husband, was Trump’s closest aide during his presidency and the de facto campaign manager in 2020. Press reports said, following the election defeat and the debacle of the Jan. 6 at Capitol Hill, which he and the former president are now estranged from, with Trump blaming Kushner for the loss. But three current and former Trump advisers and a close friend all tell Newsweek that’s wrong. “Trump may have talked about Jared after the election, but he’s smart enough to know it’s not his fault.” Wizards simply say that Jared and Ivanka are taking a break from politics, as are a few allies of Jared in administration. “I’m just trying to stay out of things,” one said. If Trump decides to run in 2024, people around Trump say they expect Kushner to be on board.

The political analysis carried out by Trump’s team around the mid-term of 2022 is rooted in two things, aides say. The first is to remake the GOP in the image of Trump: to make it more populist, more nationalist, more focused on the working class. Trump’s political action committee – the Save America PAC, which has already raised $ 80 million – will donate to candidates who follow Trump’s lines. Hard on border security, hard on China, energy independence and the end of “wars forever”.

The second agenda? To settle accounts. Helpers say that under the more relaxed presence Trump puts forward as he walks around his club, there is still intense anger over the November election result, the result of the Georgia Senate special election which monitoring and how the riots on Capitol Hill on January 6. were characterized. His anger is spreading far and wide within the confines of the GOP. Aides tries to focus on GOP elected officials who are at risk of re-election in 2022 and who are perceived as “disloyal”. It starts with Liz Cheney, the representative of Congress from Wyoming, who voted to remove the riot from the Capitol Building and then, to Trump’s rage, was re-elected to her leadership position in the Republican caucus of the Congress. “She has a target on her back, no question,” said another Trump political adviser who declined to speak officially. Whether it’s realistic to bring her down, given the political popularity of Cheney’s name in Wyoming, is another question. But there are nine other GOP congressmen who voted for impeachment, and Trump has asked his team to identify credible main opponents for all.

The Trump SuperPac has said one of its goals is to get rid of all “RINOS” – Republicans in name only. In this election cycle, in addition to the ten congressional representatives who voted for impeachment, which also includes GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski, who did not vote to condemn but said, “The President’s behavior was shameful and false . His personal interests do not prevail over those of this great nation. “She’s re-elected in two years and Trump wants her to go,” the associates say.

For Trump, the “ RINOS ” include other prominent senators, including Mitch McConnell, who also denounced the president despite having voted for the acquittal, and traditional free trade, of strong Republicans in the defense like Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Mitt Romney of Utah. To Trump’s dismay, none are re-elected in 2022.

Trump’s friends recognize that the threat of all Mar-a-Lago machinations is a big question: Can the former president just repeat the same themes in the same way, over and over again, as he did? at the CPAC conference a month ago, and expect to win again? Or does it need to refine its message in response to changing events over the next two years and beyond? His response to public criticism of the speech (which was his first since Joe Biden’s inauguration) by former George W. Bush adviser Karl Rove – Trump also called him “RINO” – suggests not. But a close friend of Trump in Florida agrees that the speech was “too long, too winding, a repeat of the greatest hits. It would have been much better if it had been tighter, with an eye on the future. “said this friend. “It would have had more impact.”

Did anyone in Mar-a-Lago say that to the former president?

The friend sighs and says, “I doubt it. I know not.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos