President Joko Widodo congratulates IPDN on its 65th anniversary





Sumedang, eljabar.com – On Wednesday (03/17/2021) President Joko Widodo congratulated his 65th birthday at the Institute of Home Administration (IPDN) which was delivered virtually. This year’s IPDN anniversary celebration is different from previous years, taking place amid the Covid-19 pandemic. This series of anniversary events are happening internally, limited by the implementation of a very strict covid-19 health protocol. This year’s IPDN anniversary raised the theme of Improving the Quality of Education Through Innovation to Achieve Competitiveness Amid the Covid-19 Pandemic. At the peak event, IPDN hosted a birthday ceremony at the IPDN Jatinangor campus and could be viewed virtually through the IPDN PR YouTube channel and the zoom app. As for the people present offline on the IPDN Jatinangor campus, namely IPDN Rector Dr. Hadi Prabowo, MM with other leaders, the director general of regional self-government of the Ministry of Interior as chairman of the IKAPTK DPN, the General Inspectorate of the Ministry of the Interior and other representatives of the IPDN university community. Previously, the IPDN had organized a series of events to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the IPDN, including arts and reasoning competitions such as the IPDN idols, debate contests, standing comedy contests and speeches, public service competitions, social services in the environment around the IPDN campus. , selection of speakers and exemplary employees, competition for house and office cleaning as well as facilitation of a national seminar on the theme Optimizing the implementation of Special Self-Government for Papua and West Papua in the context accelerated development and improved well-being of populations. The highlight of the event was the anniversary of the anniversary ceremony, during which a video testimony was presented by state officials, national figures and other IPDN stakeholders. . As a place for training future civil servants, the IPDN must be able to become a center of innovation, a center for the development of new ideas, a center for the development of a new work culture more adaptable to change and better prepared for face global competition. IPDN must be able to produce skilled civil service cadres, not trapped in old routines and methods, able to act quickly and accurately, to work smartly while retaining the spirit of Pancasila, the President of the Republic of Indonesia. IPDN Chancellor in his speech conveyed, I would like to thank all parties who gave great appreciation to IPDN at the 65th anniversary event of IPDN. I hope that all the prayers, hopes and motivations given to us can make us stronger and more cohesive as we continue to dedicate ourselves to the nation and state of Indonesia. IPDN will continue to strive to transform itself into an official college of high credibility, capable of competing in the midst of an increasingly complex and competitive global arena that can create a well-established IPDN. Until later, IPDN will not only produce executives of state officials and future leaders who have potential, character, personality and competitiveness, but who are also reliable and visionary problem solvers. , can play an agent of change role in society and can not only act. as regulator but also executor. Hopefully in the future, IPDN can become a knowledge hub for other universities, especially in the field of government science, he said. In this series of anniversary ceremonies, the IPDN also symbolically presented awards to exemplary speakers and ASNs, ASNs who have entered retirement and loving bonds with representatives of campus cleaners, IPDN security and others. (Abas)







