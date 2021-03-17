US sanctions 14 Chinese officials over Hong Kong, warns banks against links





Photographer: Qilai Shen / Bloomberg Photographer: Qilai Shen / Bloomberg The United States has added more than a dozen Chinese officials to a list of people banks should avoid, warning global financial institutions that they risk facing US sanctions. State Department officially added 14 Chinese lawmakers, including a member of the ruling Communist Party Politburo, on a blacklist under the Hong Kong Autonomy Act. While all the officials had already been designated for sanctions by the Treasury Department in December, the latest action could lead to heavier penalties for banks that do business with them. “Foreign financial institutions that knowingly carry out material transactions with the individuals listed in today’s report are now subject to sanctions,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. declaration Wednesday. The report did not name specific banks that have allegedly broken the law since the law came into force last year. Antony Blinken on March 16. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota / Bloomberg Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian denounced the action as improper interference in the country’s internal affairs. The Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper warned in an editorial Wednesday that Beijing was ready to retaliate if the United States imposed a new round of sanctions. “China will take strong measures to safeguard our sovereignty, security and development interests and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of our businesses and citizens,” Zhao said. The US move is the latest indication that US President Joe Biden intends to preserve much of his predecessors’ tough approach to China. By the time former President Donald Trump stepped down, the United States had sanctioned at least 45 Chinese officials for everything from the theft of trade secrets to their role in policies involving Hong Kong and Xinjiang, including members of the Politburo Wang Chen and Chen Quanguo. Blinken is expected to speak with top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi later this week in Alaska for the first face-to-face meeting of senior officials from both sides since Biden took office. During a visit to Japan on Tuesday, Blinken accused China of using “coercion and aggression to systematically erode autonomy in Hong Kong.” The sanctions have done little to deter Chinese President Xi Jinping from dismantling dissent in Hong Kong, with the National People’s Congress last week approving a major electoral overhaul in the former British colony. The legislature too announced plans to expand the country’s legal “toolbox” to fight US sanctions in the future. – With the help of Jing Li, James Mayger and Kari Soo Lindberg Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

