Erdogan says Turkey’s stance on E.Med remains the same





Underlining Ankara’s decisive position on the issue of the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that his country would not stray from it. Speaking at a joint press conference with members of the Presidential Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Turkish capital Ankara, Erdogan said Turkey was in a decision-making position in the Eastern Mediterranean and “its determined position remains the same “. No concessions are possible for Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean, he said. Responding to a question about diplomatic contacts between Ankara and Cairo, Erdogan said the Egyptian people do not contradict Turkey. Turkey will send 30,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Turkish president said, and added that the country aims to increase trade volume with Sarajevo to $ 1 billion as soon as possible. Emphasizing that they assessed bilateral relations and discussed ways to increase the volume of trade, Erdogan said Turkey attaches great importance to peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Erdogan also indicated that he wanted to see a trilateral summit between Turkey, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia as well as the implementation of the Turkey-Bosnia-Herzegovina-Croatia mechanism. Interest in the TurkStream pipeline For his part, the head of the Bosnian Presidential Council, Milorad Dodik, has expressed interest in the TurkStream pipeline. The TurkStream pipeline, which is 930 kilometers (578 miles) long, will carry Russian gas under the Black Sea through Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary, with another section reaching Turkey. The project is the world’s largest diameter offshore gas pipeline laid at such depths with a capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters per year. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, ties between the two countries have developed, he said, highlighting the agreements signed between Ankara and Sarajevo. Regarding the Sarajevo-Belgrade highway project, Dodik mentioned that if Erdogan had not taken the initiative, Bosnia would not be able to complete the project: [Erdogan] make an important contribution to the realization of this project. “ He said the ties between Ankara and Sarajevo should be an example for everyone and thanked the Turkish president for Turkey’s support in Bosnia’s fight against the virus. “Due to this global system, unfortunately we have not been able to receive vaccines so far,” said Dodik, adding that Turkey and Slovenia are the two countries that are helping them the most.

