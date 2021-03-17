why uncle donald won’t show up in 2024





Ms Trump believes he will ultimately be president for a single term, pointing to a poll conducted at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last month. It was encouraging to see only 55% of attendees say they would vote for him again, he says. CPAC is the most basic of its base, so it really should have gotten 95%.

She sees two reasons for this, the first being that even some of Trump’s most loyal voters have grown weary of the daily drama that has come to characterize his presidency, and the second being his handling of the pandemic. “Joe Biden reminded people of what good governance looks like, and his work on Covid has shown them that what happened last year was not inevitable,” she said.

She goes so far as to call Mr. Trump a mass murderer, claiming he is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans from the virus. He shouldn’t even have been allowed to run after what happened. He should be tried in The Hague, she said, her voice hoarse – an unexpected reaction to his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

She also blames the media for their coverage of her uncles’ candidacy ahead of the 2016 election.

The way the American media sought to normalize it was horrible, she said. They desperately needed this deeply loathsome and untrained person to be presidential, believing that somehow he could – or would – change after 50 years of being a completely ashamed human being.

Mainstream newspapers like the New York Times and the Washington Post have come under heavy criticism for not predicting Mr. Trump’s victory, which many saw as a symptom of the myopic vision of the largely liberal, white and of the middle class.

They then did this thing of hunting down voters at dinners across the Midwest to register, “she said.” They bent over backwards to create this myth that they voted for him on economic insecurity, which is simply a code for white supremacy. “

She believes that experts did not appreciate the efforts he would make to stay in power and that the capture of the Capitol on January 6 was entirely predictable. It took years and years for most of the media to realize what I’ve known for some time, she said with a tired voice.

She says she has always failed to see his call and can’t understand why 74 million people voted for him last year: I tried to think of a redemptive characteristic and I just can’t. I really do not understand. “

At the moment, Ms. Trump is in the process of writing her second book, The Reckoning, which will examine the national trauma of the Americas and the mental health crisis, she says, induced by Mr. Trumps’ administration after the start of the crisis. pandemic.

Were going to be in terrible shape for a while, she predicted. People could suffer from trauma and depression, both from Covid and the politically charged environment in America.

It was very difficult to write about trauma while being traumatized, she says, joking that she suffered from both PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and post-Trump stress disorder.

Meanwhile, his lawsuit is booming. A New York judge is currently assessing whether his claim meets the statute of limitations, which is two years from the time a victim discovered the fraud, or could have, with due diligence, discovered it.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos