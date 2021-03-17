Politics
As vaccinations ramp up in Serbia, country basks in glow of successful campaign
BELGRADE Stained for years by its brutal role in the terrible Balkan conflicts of the 1990s, Serbia now basks in the glow of success in a good war: the battle to vaccinate its people.
Serbia has raced ahead of much richer and generally better organized countries in Europe to offer all adult citizens not only free vaccines but also an assortment of five different vaccines to choose from.
In contrast, the European Union has stumbled badly in providing injections, with a disjointed supply and distribution strategy that bets big on the AstraZeneca vaccine. The strategy hit a roadblock this week after key members of the bloc, including Germany and France, suspended vaccine inoculations over fears of increasing the risk of blood clots, exacerbating delivery problems resulting from a production deficit announced by the company in January.
The Serbs’ unusual excess of vaccines has been a public relations triumph for the increasingly authoritarian government of President Aleksandar Vucic. He polished his own and his country’s image, weakened his already besieged opponents and added a new twist to the complex geopolitics of vaccines.
You will one day erect a monument for me! Mr Vucic predicted last month, bragging about securing cheap supplies of Chinese vaccines by personally appealing to China’s chief Xi Jinping for help.
Instead of leaning east or west in an effort to secure supplies, Serbia, with a population of less than 7 million, has bet at all levels, making initial deals for more than 11 million doses with Russia and China, whose products have not been approved by European regulators, as well as with Western pharmaceutical companies.
It closed its first vaccine contract, covering 2.2 million doses, with Pfizer in August and quickly followed contracts for millions more in Russia and China. The amount paid is a secret, but, Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar said in an interview, the prices were much better than anyone else in the world.
Opposition politicians doubt this and wonder if secrecy is a cover for corruption. But even Mr Vucics’ most vocal critic, the leader of the biggest opposition party, Dragan Djilas, conceded: He did a good job getting the vaccine. Mr Djilas was injected with Sputnik V from Russia last month.
Due to its plentiful supplies, Serbia has emerged as Europe’s best vaccinator after Britain, data collected by OurWorldInData shows. It administered 29.5 doses per 100 people last week against 10.5 in Germany, a country long considered in this part of the world as a model of efficiency and good governance, and 10.7 in France.
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic attributed her country’s success to her decision to treat this as a health issue and not a political issue. We have negotiated with everyone, whether in the East or the West.
In an interview, she said that Serbia, which applied to join the European Union over a decade ago, still wanted to join the bloc, but added that regulations in the EU are very strict. In times of pandemic, we need to be more flexible.
The European Medicines Agency, which regulates which vaccines can be used in the block, began reviewing the Sputnik vaccine for use less than two weeks ago more than three months after Serbia placed an initial order from Moscow for a million doses, and two months after the rollover. them for general use. The agency has not even started reviewing Chinese vaccines yet.
Mr Vucic announced last week that Serbia would become the first European country to start producing the Chinas Sinopharm vaccine. A new vaccine factory, funded by China and the United Arab Emirates, will start production in the fall, he said.
Serbs’ willingness to adopt non-Western vaccines hitherto avoided by the European Union could backfire if they turn out to be misfires. Sinopharm, unlike Western vaccine makers, has not released detailed data from Phase 3 trials. The data it has published suggests that its product is less effective than Western vaccines.
Many Serbs, apparently reassured by the vaccination campaign, have also lowered their guard against the risk of infection. The daily number of new cases has more than doubled since early February, prompting the government to order all businesses other than grocery stores and pharmacies to close last weekend.
For now, however, Serbia is reveling in its unusual role as a model of efficiency.
Mr Loncar, the Minister of Health, criticized European unions for tripping over his focus on Western, preferably European, brands to the detriment of vaccines produced by Russia and China. We are very happy that we were able to solve this problem on our own, he said.
Providing vaccines in a country which has only 6.9 million inhabitants according to official figures, but probably less, is obviously much easier than in the European Union, which has around 450 million inhabitants. Despite this, Serbia has largely avoided the bureaucratic squabbles and geopolitical pitfalls that have hampered the rollout of vaccines elsewhere.
At a time when most countries, including the United States, have focused their early immunization programs on priority groups such as medical personnel and the elderly, the Serbian government is now offering free vaccines to anyone over the age of 18 years old.
Anyone who wants a vaccine just has to fill out an online form and choose if they don’t care what brand they get or if they prefer Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca or Moderna.
However, not all of these vaccines are equally available and appointments for a vaccine depend on the option chosen. Those who want the Modernas vaccine will have to wait a long time: it has not yet arrived in Serbia. The health ministry in Serbia had no immediate comment on Tuesday on whether it would follow Germany and others and suspend vaccinations with the AstraZenecas vaccine.
Recently, in the country’s largest vaccination center, at the Belgrade Fair, a large exhibition complex in the Serbian capital, more than 7,000 people showed up for appointments.
Almost all of them have received the Chinas Sinopharm vaccine, which, according to clinical trials, has an efficacy rate of 79%, lower than that of Western and Russian vaccines.
There were also a few stalls offering the Pfizer vaccine and Russian Sputnik V, but supplies from the Chinese supply were clearly much more abundant.
What is available each day, said Dragana Milosevic, a doctor overseeing the injections, varies depending on deliveries from a stock run by the central government.
I didn’t expect it to be this easy, said Biljana Stankovic, a 37-year-old molecular biologist, who, waiting to be called to a vaccination booth, said she didn’t care. that we were giving him. She added that she did not share Mr Vucics’ political views, but I am happy and surprised that everything is so well organized.
With the exception of Hungary, the only other European country to have adopted Sputnik V, European countries have been grappling with whether to use non-Western vaccines.
In Slovakia, the health minister was forced to resign last week following his decision to place an order for Sputnik V, which some fellow ministers have denounced as a tool of hybrid warfare. Hungary has been widely accused of breaking through the ranks of the European Union and drawing closer to Moscow using Sputnik.
Serbia was delighted to show the European Union not only at home, but in other states created by the collapse of Yugoslavia. Kosovo, which has placed its hopes of vaccination in aid from the European bloc, has so far received no vaccines except those provided by Serbia, which has launched a vaccination program in enclaves ethnic Serbs but was ordered to stop by the Kosovo Albanian government.
Bosnia has also received small shipments of vaccines from Serbia, as has North Macedonia (formerly Macedonia), another struggling new state created after the collapse of Yugoslavia.
The difficulties with vaccines from the European Union have infuriated Serbs who believe their future depends on Europe, not Russia or China. It failed at the most critical moment, said Zoran Radovanovic, a retired professor of epidemiology.
He said he hated the direction Mr. Vucic has taken in the country by limiting media freedom and harassing critics. But, added Radovanovic: Contrary to so many other promises and false statements by Vucic, this is not just propaganda. Vaccines are real. We know it.
