As vaccinations ramp up in Serbia, country basks in glow of successful campaign

BELGRADE Stained for years by its brutal role in the terrible Balkan conflicts of the 1990s, Serbia now basks in the glow of success in a good war: the battle to vaccinate its people.

Serbia has raced ahead of much richer and generally better organized countries in Europe to offer all adult citizens not only free vaccines but also an assortment of five different vaccines to choose from.

In contrast, the European Union has stumbled badly in providing injections, with a disjointed supply and distribution strategy that bets big on the AstraZeneca vaccine. The strategy hit a roadblock this week after key members of the bloc, including Germany and France, suspended vaccine inoculations over fears of increasing the risk of blood clots, exacerbating delivery problems resulting from a production deficit announced by the company in January.

The Serbs’ unusual excess of vaccines has been a public relations triumph for the increasingly authoritarian government of President Aleksandar Vucic. He polished his own and his country’s image, weakened his already besieged opponents and added a new twist to the complex geopolitics of vaccines.